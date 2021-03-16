Concern over ‘distressing’ dumping of farm animals after spate of incidents

Gardaí in Tipperary are investigating after 15 calf carcasses were found near a drain in isolated bogland.

A local family discovered the remains of four calves beside a popular walking trail near Derryville, close to the village of Glengoole, on Bord Na Móna land.

Local councillor Imelda Goldsboro (FF) said the dumping of carcasses was “an ongoing issue in the bogland for the last two or three weeks’.’

She said it “was very distressing”, and the matter is being dealt with by the county council, the Gardaí and the Department of Agriculture.

There is also an investigation into the discovery of several dead lambs in the highly protected Blackwater River in Co Kerry.

Eight lambs, one skinned, were found dumped in the river in the remote Moll’s Gap area of the river in what Kerry county vet Paddy Fenton described as “a shocking incident”.

The dumping is occurring on “a consistent basis” Mr Fenton said, adding that the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Gardaí and the Department, have been alerted.

The lambs were without their tags, and may have been brought from outside.

Another line of inquiry is that dead animals in the region are being collected from farms at a fraction of the cost of authorised means of disposal, and dumped.

“This is a really shocking incident. We have begun an investigation which will include DNA testing,” Mr Fenton said.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said the illegal dumping of farm animals threatens public health and the environment.

He added that the cost of the disposal of dead farm animals has increased substantially in recent years, and needs to be addressed by the Department.

