Monday 30 July 2018

Concern as key veterinary medicine product put under review

The suspension of the drug has already caused major concern among vets in the UK.
Ciaran Moran

Concern is mounting that a key veterinary medicine product may be removed from the market over concerns regarding the risk to human health.

Irish authorities have put a number of injectable formulations of the vital painkiller and anti inflammatory flunixin under review while UK authorities have suspended the sales of the product.

The move relates to the human safety of the solvent used in the injectable formulation, not the active ingredient.

The suspension of the drug has already caused major concern among vets in the UK where it is seen as a vital drug in their arsenal.

It comes following the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP), which is the committee responsible for preparing opinions on all questions concerning veterinary medicines in the European Union, has reviewed and given an opinion on the risk to consumers from the use of diethanolamine in veterinary medicines.

The CVMP considered that it is not appropriate that the excipient (an inactive substance that serves as the vehicle or medium for a drug or other active substance) is included in the list of substances considered as not falling within the scope of Regulation 470/2009 (the ‘out of scope’ list); this Regulation legislates for the use of substances that are administered to food-producing animal species (the maximum residue limit legislation).

The opinion of the CVMP on 19 July 2018, which is directed at all EU Member States, is that it is not possible to rule out a risk for consumers of food produced from animals treated with veterinary medicinal products containing diethanolamine.

Consequently, as a precautionary measure, Irish Authorities the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has commenced a review process that will consider the possible suspension of the marketing authorisations 6 products related to the substance that are marketed in Ireland.

This procedure, which commenced on July 27, 2018, provides for consideration by the HPRA of representations from a number of stakeholders including the companies that are directly concerned.

Online Editors

