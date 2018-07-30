Concern as key veterinary medicine product put under review

Concern is mounting that a key veterinary medicine product may be removed from the market over concerns regarding the risk to human health.

Irish authorities have put a number of injectable formulations of the vital painkiller and anti inflammatory flunixin under review while UK authorities have suspended the sales of the product.

The move relates to the human safety of the solvent used in the injectable formulation, not the active ingredient. The suspension of the drug has already caused major concern among vets in the UK where it is seen as a vital drug in their arsenal.

It comes following the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP), which is the committee responsible for preparing opinions on all questions concerning veterinary medicines in the European Union, has reviewed and given an opinion on the risk to consumers from the use of diethanolamine in veterinary medicines. The CVMP considered that it is not appropriate that the excipient (an inactive substance that serves as the vehicle or medium for a drug or other active substance) is included in the list of substances considered as not falling within the scope of Regulation 470/2009 (the ‘out of scope’ list); this Regulation legislates for the use of substances that are administered to food-producing animal species (the maximum residue limit legislation).