Competition watchdog issues warning over Banagher meat plant decision

CCPC highlights previous court battle with meat industry over reducing slaughter capacity

The site of the proposed development outside Banagher, Offaly. Photo: Jeff Harvey Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The State's competition watchdog has cautioned the Department of Justice against putting in place barriers to entry to the meat processing sector, the Farming Independent can reveal.

The move comes in the wake of a decision by a Department of Justice evaluation committee to deny the investors of a proposed meat factory expansion in Banagher, Co Offaly access to Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP)

Under this programme, successful applicants and their families are granted permission to reside in Ireland for a fixed period. It is understood that access for the Banagher Chilling investors to the programme is vital to the prospects for the development.