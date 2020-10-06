Competition watchdog issues warning over Banagher meat plant decision

The State's competition watchdog has cautioned the Department of Justice against putting in place barriers to entry to the meat processing sector, the Farming Independent can reveal.

The move comes in the wake of a decision by a Department of Justice evaluation committee to deny the investors of a proposed meat factory expansion in Banagher, Co Offaly access to Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP)

Under this programme, successful applicants and their families are granted permission to reside in Ireland for a fixed period. It is understood that access for the Banagher Chilling investors to the programme is vital to the prospects for the development.

The Department of Justice indicated that the investors’ application had been refused on the basis that the plant had not obtained planning approval. The development has since obtained planning permission from Offaly Co Council but now faces an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

However, it further emerged in recent weeks that in a submission to the evaluation committee, the Department of Agriculture questioned the requirement for another beef processing plant given current industry capacity.

Additionally, it stated that Enterprise Ireland does not currently grant aid investment in additional slaughtering capacity in the meat processing industry, on the basis that there is no established deficit in slaughtering capacity.

In the latest revelation in the saga, it has now emerged that Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) wrote to the Department of Justice cautioning it against putting in place barriers to entry to the meat processing sector.

In a letter to Michael Kirrane, the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Justice and Equality — seen by this newspaper — the CCPC highlighted that issues raised in “media commentary” and during a Dáil debate on the issue were of relevance to it.

It said it and one of its predecessor organisations, the Competition Authority (TCA), have had extensive engagement on competition matters in the meat processing sector.

Notably, it highlighted legal proceedings taken by the TCA against the Beef Industry Development Society (BIDS) over its plans to reduce capacity in the beef sector by 25pc.

The case centred on an agreement between competitors to reduce capacity in the Irish beef processing industry and involved the major players in the industry agreeing to pay those players who would voluntarily leave the industry.

The TCA essentially argued that a greater number of plants equated to a greater degree of competition.

In 2008 the European Court of Justice, on the basis of a referral from the Supreme Court, found that the BIDS agreement had as its object the restriction of competition.

The case concluded in 2011 when BIDS, before the High Court could rule, withdrew its claim for exemption under competition law.

The CCPC said as a result, the BIDS agreement remains prohibited, as it has the object of preventing, restricting or distorting competition.

In its letter to the Department of Justice, the CCPC said it is aware that policy measures in respect of the meat processing sector must meet a range of objectives in a complex environment.

However, it added, "from a consumer welfare point of view, we would always caution against putting in place barriers to entry or exit, which can lower competition and preserve inefficient market structures".

Cowen confident of meat plant progress

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly Barry Cowen has said he is confident there will be further progress in the development of the Banagher Chilling Development after new engagement with the Department.

The plan ran into difficulties in August with the rejection of an application for residency under the Immigrant Investment Programme.

Promoters have since provided a series of clarifications in response to these observations which Cowen believes will allow the plant to progress.

“These include the nature of the offering to Chinese markets, the high standards to be implemented at the plant and the strategic value of the plant going forward,” he said.

“I have every confidence that there is now a greater understanding of the project and the benefits it can bring to both Offaly and at a national level. At a time when the midlands is facing a difficult transition away from peat extraction, the provision of 250 construction jobs and 150 jobs thereafter is an importantinvestment for the region.