'Community stunned' as Gardai investigation continues into tragic farm death of woman
A Garda forensic team and a pathologist examined the scene of an incident yesterday where a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on a farm.
The body of Chrissie Treacy (75) remained at the scene overnight on her family farm at Boula, near Portumna, Co Galway.
The scene remained preserved pending the arrival of members of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist, said gardai.
The incident happened shortly after 4pm on Friday when she was "fatally injured when struck by an agricultural vehicle" at the rear of her home on the farm, said gardai.
Gardai and emergency services went to the scene where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Her body was removed yesterday for a post-mortem examination. Local people expressed sadness at the death of the elderly woman, who was single and living alone.
Locals said a teleporter vehicle was working on the farm when the incident occurred.
Parish priest Fr Michael Byrnes was called to the scene of the accident.