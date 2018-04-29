'Community stunned' as Gardai investigation continues into tragic farm death of woman

The body of Chrissie Treacy (75) remained at the scene overnight on her family farm at Boula, near Portumna, Co Galway.

The scene remained preserved pending the arrival of members of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist, said gardai.

The incident happened shortly after 4pm on Friday when she was "fatally injured when struck by an agricultural vehicle" at the rear of her home on the farm, said gardai.