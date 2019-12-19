A local family and community are coming to terms with a terrible tragedy this Christmas following the death of a father-of-four in a farm accident on Monday.

Community rocked by death of father of four killed in freak farm accident

Shane O'Brien was killed in an accident which occurred in a farm in The Boola, Adamstown, at around noon, on Monday.

The accident occurred while Shane was working in a milk parlour. The scene at the farm was preserved by gardaí.

Medical personnel attended the farm and Shane's body was removed for a post mortem.

News of Shane's death filtered out into the community throughout the day, the tragedy made all the sadder as the family lost his brother Richie to cancer two years ago.

Late of Kilbraney, Newbawn, Shane is from a well-known Newbawn family. Cllr Pat Barden said the community are in shock. 'This is desperately sad. It's only two years ago since his brother Richie died of cancer and his mother died the year before that.'

Extending his sympathies to the O'Brien family, Cllr Barden said the tragedy has lead to deep shock and upset at a time of year associated with happiness and peace.

The Heath & Safety Authority and gardaí are investigating the incident.

