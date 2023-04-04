Commission under pressure to combat eroding of CAP payments

The European Commission is coming under intense pressure to introduce mechanisms to combat the impact of inflation on CAP payments to farmers.

The Farming Independent understands that officials are now facing lobbying from across all sectors to stop the erosion of the value of payments.

The Commission is also understood to be concerned that inflation will impact the safety, quality and affordability of food in Europe.

In January, Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski warned farmers could start to reject CAP payments and farm without restrictions if inflation continues to hammer the value of EU subsidies.

He said EU subsidies were worth only 10pc of the value of European agricultural output last year and the new CAP goals “are under threat” in relation to the environment.

Economists now believe the real value of the CAP budget could shrink by an aggregate of over €84.57bn during 2021 to 2027 amid rampant price inflation across the EU.

The pace of inflation in Ireland measured using the EU Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is estimated to have increased by 7pc in the 12 months to March 2023. While inflation rose during the month the pace of the increase in prices eased.

The annualised rate of inflation has been running at 8.1pc in February. The latest data shows energy costs dropped in the economy as a whole during March – that’s likely led by petrol and diesel costs which have been responding much faster than utilities to falling prices on wholesale markets.

Food prices rose in March, however, up 1.1pc in the last month and 13.5pc in the last 12 months.

The Commission is hopeful that increased market returns will help offset diminishing CAP payments.

While 2022 was a record year for dairy incomes in Ireland, these same farmers are set to lose more than €1bn in 2023 as a result of several cuts in milk price by processors, according to those in the sector.

The average dairy herd in Ireland produces approximately 450,000L of milk per year, and with a predicted milk price cut of 15c/L, this will result in a loss of €1.147bn for dairy farmers. The average 90-cow herd will see an income drop of €67,500, according to figures from the ICMSA who described the cuts as “absolutely horrendous”.