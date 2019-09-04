Commission plans bail-outs in countdown to UK no-deal

Phil Hogan: Commissioner will attend EU meeting in Brussels. Photo: Reuters
Phil Hogan: Commissioner will attend EU meeting in Brussels. Photo: Reuters
John Downing

John Downing

The European Commission will today step up its preparations for a no-deal Brexit as Brussels officials insisted the UK is not engaged in serious efforts to find a last-minute deal.

With 56 days to go to the deadline of October 31, the policy-guiding EU executive will publish its sixth communication on the issue after its weekly meeting in Brussels.

This document will urge every interested person across the 27 member states to prepare on the assumption of a UK crash-out.

The commission will include a checklist to help companies assess how effective their Brexit preparations are.

Shocks

Irish Commissioner Phil Hogan was due to return from a visit to Warsaw for the meeting which will also endorse the use of two major funds to help offset the economic shocks of Brexit.

These are the European Solidarity Fund, which was already used to fund workers who lost their jobs in Waterford Glass and the Dell plant in Limerick, and the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund.

The second fund was primarily set up to mitigate damage from natural disasters but the commissioners look set to agree its deployment for the Brexit fallout.

They will also review how to cope with the potential loss of UK EU budget contributions of around €11bn next year. Options include making some budget savings and cuts and also the prospect of seeking the other better-off member states, including Ireland, to help make up the shortfall.

The prestigious EU news service, Politico, yesterday noted that the EU Budget Commissioner Günther Oettinger had said in the past that half of the UK shortfall would be dealt with by cuts with extra contributions making up the other half.

The commissioners will also receive an update from chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on the latest developments.

Already Mr Barnier has publicly said he is not optimistic a no deal can be avoided - but he has at all times stressed the EU is ready to negotiate with London.

Separately, the commission said it wanted a concrete proposal from Britain to resolve the deadlock over Brexit as soon as possible.

A spokeswoman said Brussels will engage with Britain on any constructive proposals.

Brussels diplomats rejected UK claims of progress on talks and denied claims by Mr Johnson that a deal is close.

Irish Independent

Related Content





More in News

Protestors agree to allow Chinese audit of Kepak's Athlegue plant
Thriving: Patrick Howard and his son Patrick Jnr with the four surviving calves. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Five-in-a-row for Kerry: Farmer amazed by cow's historic delivery of calves
Stock photo.

Farmer dies in bid to save calf from slurry pit
Where’s the beef?: ICSA president Edmond Phelan has advised shoppers to ‘stock up’. Photo: Patrick Browne

Meat factories reject claims country is 'days away' from running out of...
Stock image

Beef Protests: TD told he has no right to speak on behalf of protesters in court
Stock image / Getty Images

Tensions high as protest halts access for Chinese inspectors in Athleague
Michael Creed

'No farm organisation has a reach and control over the picket line at the...


Top Stories

Stock image

BEAM deadline extended as only 28pc of eligible farmers apply to...
Stock Image

Details of intimidation of factory workers by beef protesters shared in court
Garda keep a close eye on the farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan on Monday afternoon. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Margaret Donnelly: 'Harsh realities are coming to light for all sides in beef...
Farmers pictured talking to some managers from Dawn Meats,during their protest outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh in Waterford .Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 26/8/19

From Leinster House to the factory gates: how the Beef Plan Movement protest...

Cereal harvest on course to hit 2.1m tonnes
Stock image.

Dairygold launches guarantee that all of its milk is sourced from grass-fed...
Savings: Dairy farmers can make substantial savings on their energy costs at every point of the milking cycle by switching from day to night billing and looking at improving the efficiency of coolers, vacuum pumps and lighting

Switching from day to night rate electricity rates can save dairy farmers...