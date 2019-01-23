The mercury will hit an exceptionally mild 11C before the weekend as the country's icy grip is lifted.

Cold snap coming to an end as wintry weather to give way to new mild spell

Winter has been mild overall so far, but temperatures fell sharply in recent days, resulting in Met Éireann issuing a snow-ice weather warning.

But from today, temperatures will rise with a forecast of up to 11C by Friday. Met Éireann said it would be "mild and mostly dry, with a few bright spells, but predominantly cloudy" as we head into the weekend.

Today will see frost and ice gradually clearing, with many central, eastern and south-eastern parts of the country experiencing dry and sunny spells. Showers will continue to affect the west and north, with temperatures reaching highs of 3C to 6C. However, in Connacht and west Munster mercury levels could reach up to 10C. Met Éireann forecaster Vincent O'Shea told the Irish Independent although the cold snap has ended for now, frosty conditions are likely to return for the weekend.