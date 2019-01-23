Farm Ireland
Cold snap coming to an end as wintry weather to give way to new mild spell

Seasonal wear: Sheep in frosty fields near Blessington, Co Wicklow. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
(Stock photo)

Ian Begley and Rachel Farrel

The mercury will hit an exceptionally mild 11C before the weekend as the country's icy grip is lifted.

Winter has been mild overall so far, but temperatures fell sharply in recent days, resulting in Met Éireann issuing a snow-ice weather warning.

But from today, temperatures will rise with a forecast of up to 11C by Friday.

Met Éireann said it would be "mild and mostly dry, with a few bright spells, but predominantly cloudy" as we head into the weekend.

Today will see frost and ice gradually clearing, with many central, eastern and south-eastern parts of the country experiencing dry and sunny spells. Showers will continue to affect the west and north, with temperatures reaching highs of 3C to 6C. However, in Connacht and west Munster mercury levels could reach up to 10C.

Met Éireann forecaster Vincent O'Shea told the Irish Independent although the cold snap has ended for now, frosty conditions are likely to return for the weekend.

"While we had to contend with snow and widespread frost in the first half of this week, it looks as though these conditions are behind us for the moment," he said.

"[Today] will be much less cold, with nominal temperatures certainly higher compared to the last few days. However, it will get colder during the night with a chance of frost."

Mr O'Shea said tomorrow will be even warmer, with cloud and small outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Friday will be warmer again, but with patches of mist and drizzle, mainly along Atlantic coasts and on high ground. Maximum temperatures are expected to be 9C to 11C, However it will become colder again this weekend, with a risk of frost and ice on the cards.

Rain will clear south-eastwards during Saturday morning, with sunny spells and scattered showers developing mainly in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster.

Irish Independent

