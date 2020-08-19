Coastal counties to bear brunt as Storm Ellen threatens country

Storm Ellen is set to batter parts of the country as severe gusts and heavy rain will hit coastal counties.

Met Éireann last night issued a Status Orange wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford that will remain in place from 9pm to midday tomorrow.

Storm Ellen is expected to bring severe and potentially damaging winds throughout that period. A Status Yellow wind warning is also in place across the country from 9pm until midnight on Thursday.

Forecasters have warned tonight and tomorrow could see severe gusts with a risk of some disruption and a potential coastal flooding.

Storm Ellen will sweep over the country after heavy rainfall led to catastrophic flooding in the south and south-west.

Emergency funding is being prepared for areas hit over recent days.

Office of Public Works Minister Patrick O'Donovan visited west Cork yesterday, where 12 major areas were hit by flooding over the past five days.

Parts of Rosscarbery endured the worst flooding since 1961 after 230mm of rainfall - more than a month's expected total - fell in the space of just 96 hours.

In one area, more than 50mm of rain fell in the space of just 24 hours, turning streams into raging torrents and damaging more than 20 properties, numerous local roads - including the N71 main Cork-Bantry road - as well as culverts and walls.

Flood damage was also caused in Kerry, Limerick and west Waterford, though west Cork bore the brunt of the flood devastation.

"It is only when you see the damage at first hand that you can fully appreciate the devastation the recent severe weather has brought to communities in Connonagh, Dunmanway and Rosscarbery," Mr O'Donovan said as he toured flood-hit areas of west Cork.

"I have met with officials in Cork County Council, my own OPW (Office of Public Works) officials, and the many residents and business owners who have been dealing with this terrible situation for the last week."

Mr O'Donovan pointed out that the OPW and Cork County Council had undertaken hugely successful flood defence measures in Fermoy, Mallow, Bandon and Skibbereen - and were now examining further schemes in Midleton, Ballymakeera and Bantry.

"Over €39m has been provided for the minor flood mitigation works scheme since it started in 2009.

"I would now encourage the council to avail of this scheme where possible to benefit these areas," he said.

"However, I will also report back to my ministerial colleagues in Government on the overall picture here in Cork and every effort will be made by those other departments to step in and provide the necessary financial resources to the council. I would like to reassure the communities affected that this will be done and it will be done as quickly and efficiently as possible".

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the authority was faced with a daunting task.

"With two flood events in less than four days resulting in over 230mm of rainfall, it has been extremely challenging for the communities that have been impacted by the recent flooding in west Cork," he said.

Some council crews have worked around the clock.

They were assisted by local volunteers, including farmers with tractors, as well as the emergency services.

The flooding around Rosscarbery was so severe that an entire road was carved away and parts of the popular coastal village were cut off.

"Over the course of the weekend, the council's fire service and roads crews attended flooding events at 12 locations across west Cork, placing and issuing over 2,500 sand bags," Mr Lucey said.

With further heavy rainfall forecast over the next 48 hours, council crews remain on alert for further potential flooding.

Senator Tim Lombard said the damage in west Cork will run "to millions of euro", with heartbreaking scenes for both householders and business owners in the areas affected.

Cork South West TD Christopher O'Sullivan said the scale of the damage was unprecedented in some areas.

"The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and I spoke at length and I made him fully aware of the damage and devastation for homeowners and to businesses," he said.

Around 20 homes suffered significant flood damage, while roads, walls, culverts and even beaches have been swept away.

In Rathbarry and Glandore, entire roads were ripped up by the force of the floodwaters.

The main N71 route through Rosscarbery was closed for almost 48 hours.

Cork County Council partially reopened the road on Sunday and emergency repairs are underway.

Both the Garda and Road Safety Authority urged people to drive with care.

