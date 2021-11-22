Co Tyrone farmer praises rescue crews who saved him after being ‘impaled’ by a forklift

Farmer Jonathan Willis from Co Tyrone survived being impaled by a forklift last year. (Pic: Twitter).

A farmer in Co Tyrone has said he is lucky to be alive after being “impaled” by a forklift last month.

Jonathan Willis is originally from the village of Benburb but now lives in Cambridgeshire with his family.

Reported on BBC Good Morning Ulster, he was injured last October when he was unloading straw bales out of his forklift to untie straps on his trailer.

His forklift truck then rolled forward to impale him though his lower back and out through his abdomen.

Mr Willis’ horrified wife Wendy quickly called an ambulance and kept her husband as still as possible as emergency crews worked to free him.

Now raising money for the East Anglia Air Ambulance service, the couple spoke of the terrifying ordeal.

Mr Willis recalled: “The lads who usually do the loading of the straw were all away cutting maize at an AD plant so I was left to load the lorries that were going back to Northern Ireland.

"We were swopping bales over from one trailer onto the lorry that was taking the straw. Basically I was taking the lorry straps off the trailer and the loader rolled forward and the spike just went in through.”

Jonathan said the spike that impaled him was around four feet long and weight one stone, with a sharp at one end for piercing bales of straw.

He estimated that emergency crews had cut off slightly over three feet of the spike to free him.

Asked to describe his thoughts at the moment it happened, he said with no small amount of understatement: “Right, I’m in a bit of a predicament here.”

He added: “There’s no words that goes through your head. It was painful, but it gets worse when the spike was cut because then it was fit to move wither side of the wound.

"Luckily there was two boys either side of the trailer and my wife Wendy was in the office and she was quickly to come out.”

Wendy said her reaction was one of sheer disbelief.

"I just though this can’t be happening, I can’t actually believe what I’m seeing,” she said.

The fire brigade arrived within minutes quickly followed by the Air Ambulance.

Wendy said the response was “absolutely amazing” and the family couldn’t thank them enough.

Jonathan said his surgeon told him the spike had miraculously avoided all of his vital organs.

Another saving factor was that he didn’t try to remove the spike himself and cause further damage.

"It was a pure miracle, there’s no other word for it,” said Jonathan.

"He (his surgeon) still looks at it and can’t understand how it didn’t hit any of the main blood vessels.

"Thankfully the Air Ambulance staff are surgeons, it brings the surgeons to the scene of the incident. They were able to tell me that stats were stable so that sort of indicated that were was no internal bleeding.

"There was nothing that you could do so you just sort of had to stay calm.”

The fire brigade initially had nothing suitable to cut the forklift spike, but were able to use an angle grinder located in the farm workshop.

One concern was that it would heat up the spike and cause internal damage. This meant that wet towels were used to control the temperature during the operation.

Wendy said: “I had no control of the situation and Jonathan had no control of the situation so really you have to trust those that are working with him who did an absolutely astounding, life-saving job.”

Jonathan said the most painful part was being driven to hospital in an ambulance with the spike still embedded in his abdomen.

"The pain was unreal...there was a young girl from the ambulance crew. She had to hold the spike the whole way there.

"And then when we got to the hospital somebody had to take over holding the spike.”

Surgery began five hours after the accident, with the operation to remove the spike taking seven hours.

Wendy said the surgeons couldn’t believe what they discovered, that all of his main organs weren’t damaged from the direction the spike took.

She said being reunited with her husband after the surgery as “the best feeling in the world”.

"It was the very best minutes I’ve had in my lifetime,”.

Jonathan joked: “Apart from the very first minutes she met me”.

He has since managed to watch CCTV footage of the incident many times, and said he is now determined to raise as much money for the local air ambulance.

His wife said she doesn’t believe her husband could have survived without the ambulance team, and that she was hopeful the farm safety message could save others.