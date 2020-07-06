Farming

Farming

Co-ops need to promote benefits of protected urea to farmers, says ICMSA

Denis Drennan

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Sales of protected urea remained at low levels compared to other fertilisers, despite claims it could provide the single largest emission reduction potential for Irish farmers.

The Department of Agriculture has targeted 50pc replacement of CAN (either straight or in compounds) applied to grassland with protected urea products as early as 2021 as part efforts to reduce emissions.

If Irish farmers switched entirely to protected urea instead of straight CAN, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions would be reduced by the equivalent of 200,000 dairy cows.