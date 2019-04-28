Clean-up as storm leaves trail of damage

A massive clean-up operation began yesterday after Storm Hannah's gusts which topped 120km/h hammered coastal areas, knocked trees and left thousands of homes without power.

Munster was worst hit by the storm with ESB crews working from 6am yesterday to restore power to more than 32,000 customers.

A status red level warning had been issued for counties Clare and Kerry on Friday, with yellow warnings issued for a further 11 counties. Much of the damage was caused by falling trees, which hit overhead powerlines in the high winds that blasted across the country.

Power had been restored to approximately 22,000 homes, farms and businesses by lunchtime yesterday, an ESB spokesman said, and efforts to help the remaining customers continued last night. Crews from areas least affected by the storm were deployed to parts of west Munster to help carry out repair work. "These include Co Clare, the Iveragh and Dingle peninsulas, North Kerry, West Limerick and parts of Tipperary," the spokesman said.