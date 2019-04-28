Farm Ireland
Clean-up as storm leaves trail of damage

AFTERMATH: Storm Hannah uprooted and split numerous trees in Co Clare, including this one near Kilrush. Photo: Press 22
Two people were rescued after a fishing vessel they were travelling in lost all power off the coast of West Cork during Storm Hannah. A 33ft vessel was stranded in Bere Haven Harbour, and a callout was put to the RNLI in Castletownbere who launched immediately. Throughout the month of May, the RNLI is asking the public for assistance in raising €780,000 to fund volunteer kit (lifejackets, helmets and boots) for their 1,500 members in Ireland who provide a 24-hour search and rescue service. In 2018, RNLI boats launched 995 times, bringing 1,351 people to safety and directly saving the lives of 18 people. Photo: Castletownbere RNLI

Wayne O'Connor and Pat Flynn

A massive clean-up operation began yesterday after Storm Hannah's gusts which topped 120km/h hammered coastal areas, knocked trees and left thousands of homes without power.

Munster was worst hit by the storm with ESB crews working from 6am yesterday to restore power to more than 32,000 customers.

A status red level warning had been issued for counties Clare and Kerry on Friday, with yellow warnings issued for a further 11 counties.

Much of the damage was caused by falling trees, which hit overhead powerlines in the high winds that blasted across the country.

Power had been restored to approximately 22,000 homes, farms and businesses by lunchtime yesterday, an ESB spokesman said, and efforts to help the remaining customers continued last night. Crews from areas least affected by the storm were deployed to parts of west Munster to help carry out repair work.

"These include Co Clare, the Iveragh and Dingle peninsulas, North Kerry, West Limerick and parts of Tipperary," the spokesman said.

"The damage to the electricity network is mainly attributable to trees falling on overhead lines as a result of the high winds. All available resources from ESB Networks are deployed to carry out repairs to the network and restore power."

The power outages also had an impact on water supplies.

Kerry County Council and Irish Water warned their customers in Sneem, Castlecove, Caherdaniel, Dromin Milltown, Ardfert and Ballyheigue that services there were interrupted because of the power outages but that normal service would be restored gradually.

Irish Water customers in Cork, Clare and Waterford also had supplies disrupted by power outages.

A man had to be removed from a derelict building in west Clare that was partially knocked down during the storm.

A section of the rear of the property, at O'Connell Street in Kilkee, collapsed during Friday night.

Gardai were called to the scene yesterday but were unable to gain entry to the building and requested assistance from the fire service. Crews from nearby Kilkee fire station responded to the call and forced the front door of the building to gain access.

During a search of the property, the local man was located in an upstairs room. He was found to be unhurt and unaware of any damage that had been caused to the building by the storm.

A spokesman for Clare County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Gardai requested assistance from the fire service with gaining entry to a derelict property in Kilkee. There was some structural damage to the rear of the house and gardai were concerned there may have been someone inside. Kilkee Fire Brigade responded and assisted Gardai."

Met Eireann said the storm passing will bring a "good deal of dry weather".

Scattered patches of rain are expected in some parts, especially in t he east, but temperatures are expected to remain mild with sunny spells continuing to this evening with top temperatures ranging between 12 and 17 degrees.

Yesterday the national forecaster said the highest gusts recorded for Storm Hannah were measured in Co Galway. Gusts of 122km/h were recorded there at Mace Head.

At Shannon Airport, where a number of flights were cancelled because of the poor weather, wind speeds reached 119km/h.

Meanwhile, gusts of 114km/h were recorded in Kerry and Cork on Valentia Island and Sherkin Island.

Sunday Independent

