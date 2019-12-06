For the last two days, the IFA has led farmer protests outside Aldi and Lidl distribution points and the Association says it will continue to protest until beef farmers get a significant price increase. But there’s possibly more to this protest than first meets the eye.

Ciaran Moran: IFA needs to be careful it doesn’t win a battle but lose the war

Beef prices while on the rise are bad at the moment, some 50c/kg or €180/head of animal behind the UK price this year and this impacts on farmers incomes. Most beef farmers in Ireland are heavily reliant on EU subsidies as the market prices lead many to operate at a loss.

This has been the situation for year years. It’s been almost 18 months since beef prices where above €4/kg - a position where farmers actually earn a margin.

But why has the IFA started to blockade German retailers Aldi and Lidl now after farmers held up Dublin city centre last week?

IFA says in recent weeks Irish beef prices here have been well behind the EU and UK and retailers have a powerful grip on the food chain and cannot shirk their responsibility to farmers.

IFA President Joe Healy said, "there is too much buck-passing between processors and retailers in their rush to grab all the profits, leaving farmers in a loss-making situation".

And while there is no arguing with the premise of the IFA's position, there is more going on in the background that has IFA making the headlines this week.

Unknown to most outside the farming community is that the recent strife in the sector has come at an extremely sensitive time for the IFA.

Members of the organisation are currently voting to elect the Association’s 16th president in what will be a very tight contest. However, while the rhetoric on the campaign trail was some of the most dramatic seen in an IFA presidential election, it seems to have failed to excite the electorate. All signs point to a historically low turnout.

The IFA has long been regarded as the country's most effective lobby group. Over the years it has drawn much of its strength from being able to use its vast membership numbers to pressure politicians to do as they wish.

However, in recent years the organisation has been battered by internal strife, a pay scandal and a host of breakaway groups.

These splinter groups have eroded the IFA's ability to dominate farm politics and also weakened farmers’ confidence in its ability to get the job done in its dealings with the Government and industry.

By far, the most significant and damaging splinter from the IFA has been the Beef Plan Movement's emergence last year.

It struck at the heart of the IFA organisation by pulling away farmers from its core beef farmer membership base and taking decisive action when it shut down beef processors for weeks this summer.

Farmers angry at low beef prices wanted action and not talk and put their shoulder to the wheel of this new group to make their voice heard, while the IFA idly stood by. They believed at the time with EU and UK markets depressed there were no price rises to be had.

In contrast, the Beef Plan's Movements abrasive approach which saw it shut down beef processors for several weeks led to a feeling among a cohort of farmers that increased militancy is the only way to improve their lot.

This was further highlighted when farmers, with a strong Beef Plan Movement element among their ranks, brought their anger and tractors to Dublin and shut down the capital’s centre for two days.

For the IFA, these actions have weakened its role in farmers’ eyes and also the wider debate. As farmers with no official leadership grabbed the headlines last week, IFA leadership planned its protests for this week.

There is no doubt that the need to quote one seasoned farm politics observer "to be seen to be doing something" has been a key element of the IFA's latest action.

The IFA knows that by moving around its protests and only blockading a facility for 12 hours it can get plenty of media coverage without the danger of legal action – a significant element in ending the Beef Plan Movement protests.

It also knows the publicity generated by the protests may give a bump in the number of its member that go vote this week as it’s seen to be taking strong action. It comes at a time where the meat factories have indicated price rises are imminent.

A shrewdly thought out and planned campaign that could help tick a lot of boxes for the Association.

But it may be misjudging the court of public opinion. Farmers have long enjoyed support from the general public, with many Irish people still having a connection or at least an affinity to the land.

But times are changing and fewer people understand the real issues facing farmers, while strong messaging around climate change and veganism have left farming branded by many as a ‘dirty’ industry.

Another farmer protest this week may help the IFA garner a few extra votes from its members and perhaps even a price increase for beef farmers. But it runs the risk of farmers looking like the boy who cried wolf in the eyes of the public.

IFA needs to be careful and ensure it doesn’t win a battle but lose the war.

