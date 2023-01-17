Farming

Ciaran Moran: Farmers may ditch CAP as inflation bites

Agriculture Commissioner fears mass exodus if budget is not increased

Farmers warn that they may abandon CAP and start farming without restrictions. Photo: Getty Images Expand

European farmers could start to reject CAP payments and farm without restrictions if inflation continues to hammer the value of EU subsidies, European Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski has warned.

He said EU subsidies were worth only 10pc of the value of European agricultural output last year and the new CAP goals “are under threat” in relation to the environment.

