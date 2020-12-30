Farming

Christmas Eve death of much-loved farmer (56) rocks Knocknagoshel

Tributes flood in for hugely popular huntsman Bertie O'Rahilly

The late Bertie O'Rahilly
The late Bertie O&rsquo;Rahilly, who cut a dynamic figure astride his beloved horses on many a North Kerry Harrier Hunt over the years, as this image from the Club&rsquo;s tribute demonstrates Expand

The late Bertie O&rsquo;Rahilly

The late Bertie O’Rahilly

The late Bertie O&rsquo;Rahilly, who cut a dynamic figure astride his beloved horses on many a North Kerry Harrier Hunt over the years, as this image from the Club&rsquo;s tribute demonstrates

The late Bertie O’Rahilly, who cut a dynamic figure astride his beloved horses on many a North Kerry Harrier Hunt over the years, as this image from the Club’s tribute demonstrates

The late Bertie O’Rahilly

Dónal Nolan

Much-loved Knocknagoshel farmer Bertie O'Rahilly is to be laid to rest today (Wednesday), nearly a week since his tragic death in an accident on his farm on Christmas Eve.

News of the death of the hugely-popular 56-year-old shattered the festive peace of Knocknagoshel, as the community rallied to the side of his stricken family, in an outpouring of messages of sympathy, in the hours and days following the incident.

Mr O'Rahilly died in a work-related accident on his farm in Ballinahown near Headley's Bridge before 1pm on Christmas Eve.

