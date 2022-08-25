CF Industries to Halt Ammonia Output at UK Plant on Soaring Gas Prices

Fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc. will halt ammonia production at its remaining UK plant in response to soaring natural gas prices, in a move that could reduce carbon dioxide supply crucial to the food industry and add more upward pressure on prices.

CF's plant in Billingham, northeast England, is the UK's main source of CO2, which is used to stun pigs and chickens for slaughter, as well as in packaging to extend shelf life and for dry ice that keeps items frozen during delivery. Natural gas is the main input for most nitrogen fertilizer, including ammonia, while CO2 is a byproduct of ammonia output.

The temporary closure, announced Wednesday, will revive memories from a year ago when CF previously stopped production in the UK, sparking chaos across the food-supply chain. Users had been urged to look for new sources of supply, although it's not clear how much progress has been made. A repeat of that crisis could further exacerbate British food inflation that is already soaring at the fastest rate in a decade.

The UK government had an early warning over the risk to British industry from the energy crunch, but still faces a crisis from company shutdowns and reduced production. Chemical and fertilizer factories were considered particularly at risk, according to government briefings. Local natural gas futures are five times higher than a year ago.

CF originally shuttered both last September. Within days, an online grocer stopped supplying frozen products to customers due to dry-ice shortages and the meat industry warned businesses would soon grind to a halt. Temporary government aid and a deal it brokered with the industry to avert shortages had helped it reopen the Billingham plant.

CF has since permanently closed the smaller of its two UK fertilizer facilities. Between the two, they had accounted for as much as 60% of the nation's CO2 production. The Billingham plant has a capacity of 400,000 tons per year, according to CRU Group.

UK CO2 users are already heavily reliant on imports to make up the shortfall since CF's first plant closed, and European food and drink companies have also been scrambling to secure supplies as ammonia producers elsewhere in the region cut production due to surging gas prices, said British Meat Processors Association Chief Executive Officer Nick Allen.

"Whilst we are in a much better position now than we were a year ago, if CF Industries follows through on its threat to close Billingham, the British meat industry will have serious concerns," he said. "Without sufficient CO2 supplies the UK will potentially face an animal welfare issue with a mounting number of pigs and poultry unable to be sent for processing."

CF said it has notified customers that buy carbon dioxide on a contract basis from Billingham about the planned temporary halt. The company cited current natural gas prices, which are surging on supply disruptions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the price of carbon, for the closure.

"Once the ammonia plant is safely shut down, CO2 production, which is a byproduct of the ammonia production process, will stop until the plant is restarted," the company said.

