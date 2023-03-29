Farming

CEO of world's largest fertiliser producer says supply to stay tight in 2023

Farmer Edward Burchill with his dog Rexie spreading fertiliser on farmland outside Crookhaven, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture David Creedon Expand
Fertiliser from the North had been delivered to farmers in Wexford this week as part of IFA&rsquo;s campaign highlighting the price differential. Expand

Elizabeth Elkin and Kim Chipman

The world's largest fertiliser company expects the global supply of the nutrient potash to remain constrained this year.

Shipments out of major exporters Belarus and Russia are still at least partially constrained and a lot of alternative outlets for product have been exhausted, Nutrien Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Ken Seitz said Tuesday in an interview at Bloomberg's New York headquarters.

