C&D Food applies for injunctions to be struck out

C&D Foods, the Larry Goodman-owned pet food company has said it has decided to apply to strike out two injunctions, after receiving assurances from the Ministers for Justice and Agriculture.

In a statement, C&D Foods said it was illegally blockaded in September, staff were intimidated and it was forced to lay off 187 employees of the 612 people employed on the site.

C&D Foods said it sought and was granted injunctions to allow its employees to return to work safely.

The blockade was led by Fine Gael Cllr Pauric Brady and Colm Leonard, a local carpenter, in conjunction with the Beef Plan Movement, according to the statement and the company made a complaint to the Gardaí following threats made against management in relation to these injunctions.

"Over the past few weeks we have met with and received assurances from the Minister for Justice and Minister for Agriculture in relation to the intimidation and threats made against management. We understand and respect the right to picket and peacefully protest but there is no place for blockades, threats and intimidation of staff and suppliers.

"The Minister for Justice has assured us that the relevant authorities will act to protect our employees, our business and uphold the rule of law. Following these consultations and assurances we have decided to apply to strike out these injunctions."

The statement went on to say C&D Foods does not buy or process cattle and C&D Foods is financed and managed separately and independently from ABP and C&D Foods is not a member of Meat Industry Ireland.

