Cattle be the day: Cow gives birth to triplets

Feeding time: The Bray family with the triplets. PHOTO: SEAMUS FARRELLY
Feeding time: The Bray family with the triplets. PHOTO: SEAMUS FARRELLY

A limousin cow in Co Meath has defied odds of up to a million to one by giving birth unassisted to triplets.

It is the first time in almost 30 years of suckler farming that Michael and Stephanie Bray have witnessed the delivery of triplets on their land at Fordstown.

The cow gave birth on her own in a field to one black bull and heifer and one red heifer.

At first Stephanie thought the red calf was a stray. "Michael and my son Conor, who also farms, told me about the triplets and I went down to have a look," she said.

"I have to say I initially thought another cow had given birth to a calf elsewhere in the field and that calf had made its way over to the other two."

The Brays, who also run a local pub in the village, said they only realised how rare triplets were when they told customers.

"At first customers thought we were talking about sheep but when they realised it was calves, no one around here ever remembered hearing about a cow having triplets."

When the new mum wasn't producing enough milk to feed all three calves, the Brays stepped in, using empty - and washed out - Bulmers bottles to feed them extra milk.

Irish Independent

