Case study: 'Forget about populist policies - deal with issues facing the farming sector'

A Monaghan farmer warned it was vital that Budget 2020 protects Ireland from any Brexit fallout - and avoids populist measures to treat the long-term health of the economy as the overriding national priority.

Walter Pringle (71), from Clones, in Co Monaghan, said the overwhelming priority in the Budget and for future State financial planning had to be job creation and job protection.

His comments came as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe created a special €1.2bn Brexit war-chest to help vulnerable sectors, including farming.

"The bigger issue is jobs. If you support jobs - and I'm not just talking about agriculture - it has a pay-off down the line," Mr Pringle said.

"The bottom line is that we need to make it attractive for young people, in particular, to secure and stay in jobs in Ireland.

"To me, elements of the Budget that might appear to have a direct affect on one business, the problem it has an affect on 20 businesses.

"That is the big one - if you look at farmers, factories and beef."

Mr Pringle, who is a pensioner, warned that the Government had to carefully assess populist measures such as increases in the old-age pension because of their possible medium and long-term consequences.

"There is always a lot of talk about giving extra benefits to pensioners. I am a pensioner. The reason why pensioners are being looked after is because pensioners vote," he said.

"I am concerned that there are sometimes too many of those issues rather than what is good for the economy. It is about issues that are cosmetically attractive.

"Forget about courting people who are over 70 - forget about bringing the pension age down.

"Focus on supporting jobs, creating jobs and providing jobs for the next generation.

"Forget about populist policies. Deal with the bigger issues facing the farm sector and the economy.

"We should be looking at short-term pain for long-term gain."

Irish Independent