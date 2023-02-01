Farming

Case of mad cow disease discovered in Netherlands

Atypical cases have occasionally been detected in recent years and can lead to temporary trade restrictions.

Bart Meijer

A case of mad cow disease has been discovered on a farm in the Netherlands, agriculture minister Piet Adema said on Wednesday.

The infection was found in a dead cow on Jan. 30, Adema said in a letter to parliament, without specifying at which farm the cow was found.

