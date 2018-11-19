Carrick-on-Suir mart not to re-open after fire
Carrick-on-Suir Livestock sales will not reopen after a fire caused significant damage to the facility last April.
At a Directors meeting on Friday, November 16, it was decided by majority not to reopen.
The Directors listed the main reasons for this decision as being escalating insurance costs coupled with the increased cost required for ongoing regulations facing the sector.
In a statement the Directors thanked all their loyal customers who have supported them over the years, since the Mart opened in 1955.
They also thanked their staff, past and present, who they said helped make Carrick-on-Suir Livestock Sales the success that it was.
The mart thanked neighbouring residents and the traders and people of the town for their support down through the years as well as the Department of Agriculture for their support and help over the years.
Carrick-on-Suir Livestock Sales received much support from its friends in the wider mart circle at this difficult time and are very grateful for this support and would like to wish them all the best for the future, it said.
Rising accident claims at marts are driving the cost of insurance to be a loss-making business, something that needs to change, the CEO of FBD said recently.
FBD CEO Fiona Muldoon said FBD insures the vast majority of the marts in the Republic of Ireland, but it is losing 140pc on average across the board by taking them on.
“By insuring marts, on average, we are losing 140pc every year, this is not sustainable and needs to change,” she told the recent ICOS conference.
