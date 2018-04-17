Carrick-on-Suir Mart closed for the 'foreseeable future' after fire

Carrick-on-Suir Mart is set to remain closed for the "foreseeable future" following a fire that caused extensive damage in the mart last night, said Director John Curran.

Mr Curran told FarmIreland that the blaze broke out at around 7pm yesterday evening and is believed to be the result of an electrical fault in the upstairs area of the mart.

The fire soon spread to the roof and the cattle ring where it caused severe damage. "The mart will be closed for the foreseeable future anyway. There's extensive damage done to the roof over the cattle mart and the admin area. The cattle pens are OK and there was nobody inside," said Mr curran.

"The insurance company are inspecting it at the moment and a huge amount of repairs will have to be done." Mr Curran praised the units of the Tipperary Fire service who helped fight the blaze.