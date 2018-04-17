Farm Ireland
Carrick-on-Suir Mart closed for the 'foreseeable future' after fire

Stock picture
Stock picture

Claire Fox

Carrick-on-Suir Mart is set to remain closed for the "foreseeable future" following a fire that caused extensive damage in the mart last night, said Director John Curran.

Mr Curran told FarmIreland that the blaze broke out at around 7pm yesterday evening and is believed to be the result of an electrical fault in the upstairs area of the mart.

The fire soon spread to the roof and the cattle ring where it caused severe damage.

"The mart will be closed for the foreseeable future anyway. There's extensive damage done to the roof over the cattle mart and the admin area. The cattle pens are OK and there was nobody inside," said Mr curran.

"The insurance company are inspecting it at the moment and a huge amount of repairs will have to be done."

Mr Curran praised the units of the Tipperary Fire service who helped fight the blaze.

"The fire brigade were great. They helped to get out important files before the blaze spread. I'd also like to thank local residents as well who also had their power cut off due to the electrical fault" he said.

Mr Curran also paid tribute to the farming community who offered their services during the fire.

"Our customers are very loyal. During the fire a few came in and offered assistance. Other marts offered us help as well. We really appreciate it," he said.

He apologised for any inconvenience caused to customers as a result of the fire.

"It's unfortunate for farmers who are already going through enough with the weather. They'll now have to travel further to different parts now, which we apologise for," he said.

Carrick-on-Suir is the country's oldest cattle mart and was established in 1952. Mr Curran said it is an important landmark in the Tipperary town and that they will do all they can to get it up and running as soon as possible.


Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




