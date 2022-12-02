Farming

Cargill Starts Shipping 2022 Harvest From War-Torn Ukraine

The Panama-flagged bulk carrier ship, the Navi Star arrives at Foynes Port delivering 33,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn to Ireland after departing Odessa following the formation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, in Foynes, Ireland August 20, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo/File Photo Expand

Tarso Veloso

Cargill Inc., the world's top agricultural commodities trader, has started to export crops from this year's harvest in war-torn Ukraine, a move that could help further ease global food prices.

Shipments are flowing since Russia agreed to renew an agreement to keep export corridors open, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said in an interview. The additional shipments are helping push down world food costs, which jumped to a record in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine choked off supplies from a key producer.

