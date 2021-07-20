Carbon credits trading platform established for farm and forestry

A trading platform has been established to facilitate the buying and selling of farm- and forestry-based carbon credits.

Green Stream Carbon Trading will act as a portal to connect Irish firms which are seeking to purchase carbon credits from Irish farming and forestry operations.

The new venture has been established by John Hourigan, the Limerick dairy farmer who recently confirmed to the Farming Independent that he has sold the carbon credits from 100ac of forestry to a company in the mid-west for €9,000. The deal is for 2021.

Mr Hourigan said he has been inundated with calls from forestry owners and livestock farmers who are interested in trading their carbon credits. He said a number of firms interested in buying carbon credits have also been in contact with him.

“I have been talking with farmers who have been given their carbon footprint by Bord Bia.

“Since this calculation does not allow for the farm’s sequestration capacity, and the holding’s carbon credits are therefore not committed, the farmers are making the same decision I did and opting to sell them,” Mr Hourigan said.

While it is still unclear whether the carbon sequestration rights of forestry plantations are the property of the plantation owner or the State, Mr Hourigan insists that the carbon removed by farming and forestry is the landowner’s property.

The Farming Independent asked the Department of Energy and Climate Change if a forestry owner was legally entitled to trade the carbon sequestration rights of his/her plantations.

The Department pointed out that while the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) has created a carbon market for heavy industry, aviation and power-generation, no such trading structure exists for carbon sequestered or produced on a private landowner scale, including for private forestry.

But Mr Hourigan said farmers rejected any suggestion of State ownership of carbon credits generated by agriculture and forestry and were moving ahead to establish trading structures.

Under the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill, Eamon Ryan — who is both the Minister for Transport and the Minister for Energy and Climate Change — accepted that carbon sequestration by agriculture could be used to offset emissions from farming.

However, it is still unclear whether trading this sequestered carbon will be possible or how it will be structured.