Capitulation? Spain's land buyout plans irks local farmers

* Spanish govt wants to buy land in shrinking Ebro Delta

* Would be Europe's largest climate-related land buyout

* Local officials, farmers object to losing their land

* Ebro Delta is UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, rich in wildlife

* One-meter sea level rise could flood 70% of the delta

Joan Ferrer, 32, a farmer, washes his feet after harvesting rice in his fields in the Ebro Delta, Deltebre, Spain, October 6, 2021. Ferrer takes pride in being a fourth-generation rice farmer, and although he has discussed with his wife the possibility of moving inland, he is participating in a local project to grow high salinity-resistant rice. REUTERS/Nacho Doce Expand
The family house of Joan Ferrer stands in flood water after storm Gloria in the Ebro Delta, Deltebre, Spain, February, 2020. The fear of extreme weather wiping out the delta crystallized in January 2020 when storm Gloria flooded around 3,000 hectares of rice fields. The storm flooded Joan Ferrer's rice fields 3 km inland, costing him nearly 15,000 euros. REUTERS/Joan Ferrer Expand
Joan Ferrer, 32, a farmer, talks with Jordi during harvesting on his family's fields in the Ebro Delta, Deltebre, Spain, October 5, 2021. Ferrer takes pride in being a fourth-generation rice farmer, and although he has discussed with his wife the possibility of moving inland, he is participating in a local project to grow high salinity-resistant rice. REUTERS/Nacho Doce Expand
Rice fields are seen after harvesting in the Ebro Delta, Deltebre, Spain, October 14, 2021. With rising seas threatening to engulf low-lying shores, the government aims to buy 832 hectares of private land in the Ebro Delta in what would be Europe's largest climate-related land buyouts to date. It has prompted strong opposition from farmers in the Ebro Delta - where 62,000 people live and lucrative rice fields account for 65 percent of the area. REUTERS/Nacho Doce Expand

Joan Faus

When a storm hits their village in northeastern Spain, Marcela and Maria Cinta Otamendi rush to the coast, day or night, to check on their restaurant and rice fields, fearing the sea may have swallowed them.

That fear has deepened in recent years as the Mediterranean has encroached upon the land their father bought in 1951 in the Ebro River Delta, a 320 square km (124 square mile) UNESCO Biosphere Reserve rich in wetland wildlife such as flamingos.

"We don't know if we will make it through this winter," said Marcela, 56, who wants the government to preserve the land and opposes a plan to buy it out instead, vowing to fight it in court.

