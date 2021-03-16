Farming

CAP uncertainty puts Teagasc advisors in a quandary

Teagasc are advising clients to obtain strong legal and financial advice before entering in to long term leasing deals. Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Teagasc advisors are in a quandary over how to advise clients planning to lease land and entitlements.

That's according to Teagasc Farm Management Specialist James McDonnell, who described the uncertainty over the impact of planned Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reforms as an 'awkward one' for Teagasc advisors.

"We often find ourselves on both sides of the fence, advising the lessor and the lessee. We cannot pre-empt the future of what's in the next CAP agreement.

