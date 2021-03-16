CAP uncertainty puts Teagasc advisors in a quandary

Teagasc advisors are in a quandary over how to advise clients planning to lease land and entitlements.

That's according to Teagasc Farm Management Specialist James McDonnell, who described the uncertainty over the impact of planned Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reforms as an 'awkward one' for Teagasc advisors.

"We often find ourselves on both sides of the fence, advising the lessor and the lessee. We cannot pre-empt the future of what's in the next CAP agreement.

"We have a duty of care to clients that are at a crossroads and want to step back. You want to protect the assets of the lessor, but you don't want the lessee paying too much putting their business at risk if they can't afford these prices," he told a Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers meeting last week.

McDonnell said Teagasc advisors are advising lessors to get 'strong financial and legal advice', adding that "perhaps there are extra lines or paragraphs that need to go into leases to protect the assets that they have".

Breaking a lease can become 'tricky', McDonnell said, particularly in relation to entitlements and much depends on the relationship between those involved.

"It's easy for the lessor to lock the gates and stop the lessee from getting in, but getting the entitlements back into the lessor's ownership can be tricky," he said.

This is because both parties must sign a letter to break the lease and if the lessee doesn't agree to this, McDonnell explained that the lessor might have to get a court order to force the lessee to sign the letter.

McDonnell also told the meeting that monthly payments for land leases are also becoming more common.

"In some cases, it's a direct debit monthly and in other cases, I'm hearing that dairy farmers are making payments during the six main milking months of the summer," he said.

Decisions like this depend on what suits the lessor, he said, explaining that for some, income from the land isn't something that they rely on because they have another income.

"Some lessors want to get a big lump of money together and invest it in something.

"In other cases, they do need the continuity of income and prefer the direct debit that they know is coming every month," he said.

McDonnell also told that meeting that many people leasing land would benefit from employing an agent to manage the lease.

The average farmer in Ireland is nearly 60, which means there is a huge age range. You could have a lessor that could be in a nursing home and can't get out and about around the lands. There is a role there for agents to be involved in managing it," he said.

What are the options for 2021?

James McDonnell detailed some key options available to landowners thinking about leasing land in 2021

1. Long-term land lease (first time/already in lease)

This may suit if the profitability of the current enterprise is not good, if the landowner is in poor health, if a farmer wants to take a step back or if there is no successor. With this option, the landowner can avail of the tax-free incentives on land and Entitlements.

However, landowners need to be aware of the risks of policy changes in the next CAP agreement and seek the appropriate advice.

2. Rent just for 2021

This would be taking a wait-and-see approach. However, there would be no tax-free incentives available. It may affect landowners ability to claim retirement relief down the road (Seek Accountant's advice).

3. Farm the land

Farmers could continue farming as normal for 2021 and may be able to make a more informed decision next spring when more details of the CAP reform emerge. Farmers could grow a crop of silage and sell it in the first half of the year and do a temporary grazing agreement in the second half of the year. However, this might affect their ability to apply for certain farm schemes.