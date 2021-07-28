Farming

CAP plan goes to Cabinet as Commission highlights its oversight

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue at CAP talks in Brussels. Expand

Senan Molony and Ciaran Moran

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is expected to bring a memo to Cabinet this week on the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy .

The Minister will tell Government colleagues a strategic plan must be submitted this year to safeguard some €2bn of crucial farm payments in 2023 under the EU support structure.

The next version of the Common Agricultural Policy, involving nearly €11bn over the next five years, has the highest-ever level of climate ambition.

