‘CAP must be a support for farmers, not as a regulatory tool’

Farm families that will suffer losses in direct payments under the next CAP “must be compensated” either through Pillar I or Pillar II.

This was the message of ICMSA president Pat McCormack during the farm organisation’s latest meeting with the ministers of Agriculture House – Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fáil), Pippa Hackett (Green Party) and Martin Heydon (Fine Gael) – this week.

The ministers also met with representatives of IFA, INHFA, Macra na Feirme and ICSA.

The dairy farmer warned the ministers that critical decisions made over the coming months “will essentially determine whether or not the Irish family farm model has a future”.

It comes following the recent lodgement of over 1,000 submissions on Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 to the Department of Agriculture as part of the public consultation process.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr McCormack said: “Farmers had a right to expect that these decisions will be taken on the basis of all the relevant environmental, economic and social criteria and would not to be made on the basis of any one to the exclusion of the others.

“In those circumstances CAP had to be used as a support for farmers and not as a regulatory tool,” he said.

“From nitrates to climate change to animal health regulations to the new CAP, hugely significant decisions will be required from Minister McConalogue, and his colleagues, and we are frankly worried by the Government’s starting position which is that farmers will be forced to do more with less and less support.

“That can’t be right and in ICMSA’s opinion it will lead to a disengagement that will hamper progress towards the position we all know we need to reach.

“It’s up to the minister to exercise his discretion and decide in favour of fairness and progress. That’s why our position is that farm families suffering losses under Pillar I will have to be compensated either through Pillar I or Pillar II measures and the regulatory burden on farmers will have to recognise the practical realities and fundamental economic viability of farming.”

Going into specifics, on Pillar II he said, that an agri-environment scheme with measures suitable to all farmers should be put in place for up to 70,000 farmers with payments up to €15,000 per farm.

Following IFA’s engagement president Tim Cullinan said: “We were very clear with the ministers that any changes must be in agreement with farmers. They cannot be imposed following a consultation process which is just shadow-boxing.

“In any other sector of society, the Government would sit down and negotiate change with the people affected. Farmers must be treated the same way, and not treated as some distant stakeholders,” he said.

In a statement after the series of meetings Minister McConalogue said: “I have said all along that I want to gather as many views as possible in shaping the new CAP Strategic Plan. The next CAP must be one that works for Irish farmers. I fought extremely hard at European level to secure the flexibilities necessary to make decisions affecting farmers in Ireland.

“We are on a strict deadline and we need to submit our completed Strategic Plan to the European Commission no later than January 1, 2022, in order to have it in place for 2023. Along with my ministerial colleagues and my officials, we are working tirelessly to deliver a plan that will work for Irish farmers by protecting their incomes as well as helping them to meet our climate obligations.

“I will soon commence a nationwide tour where I will meet farmers and their representatives. I committed to bringing this CAP consultation to every milking parlour, every calving shed, ever tillage field and every kitchen table and I am doing that,” he said.