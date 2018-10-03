CAP measures needed to weather-proof sheds — INHFA
CAP schemes such as TAMS should include actions aimed at weather-proofing farm sheds to counter the growing ferocity and incidence of storms, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has claimed.
“The widespread damage caused by the ‘Beast from the East’ last March and Storm Ali recently highlights the urgent need to upgrade sheds that were originally built in the 1970s and 1980s,” said INHFA director Vincent Roddy.
“This is particularly the case for sheds with lean-tos. We saw instances this spring where these collapsed under the weight of snow.
“The insurance industry should be pushing the Government on this, because it’s a farm safety issue really. Getting these sheds upgraded is in everybody’s interest.”
The INHFA want the 50pc grant aid under TAMS to be extended to the re-roofing and strengthening of roofs on older sheds and farm buildings; and the strengthening and maintenance of walls on existing sheds and buildings.
The hill farmer body recommended the maintenance of all the safety measures currently in place, but it has called for the minimum spend to be reduced from the current level of €2,000 to €500.
It also wants payments to farmers to be made on a phased basis.
“In order to make it more accessible to smaller farmers, we are recommending the introduction of phased payments made when the project has reached certain milestones. And, if required, upfront funding to farmers that can’t acquire loan facilities,” said Mr Roddy.
Meanwhile, the INHFA would also like to see sheep-fencing measures and a liming subsidy included for 40pc grant aid.
“With regard to erecting sheep fencing and the requirement for farmers on Natura land or along a shoreline to seek planning permission, a provision needs to be made to cover the full cost of this planning,” Mr Roddy said.
“This provision should be in addition to the existing grant.
“And where a maximum grant limit has been set, this should not form part of that limit.”
Online Editors