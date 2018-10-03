CAP measures needed to weather-proof sheds — INHFA

CAP schemes such as TAMS should include actions aimed at weather-proofing farm sheds to counter the growing ferocity and incidence of storms, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has claimed.

“The widespread damage caused by the ‘Beast from the East’ last March and Storm Ali recently highlights the urgent need to upgrade sheds that were originally built in the 1970s and 1980s,” said INHFA director Vincent Roddy.

“This is particularly the case for sheds with lean-tos. We saw instances this spring where these collapsed under the weight of snow. “The insurance industry should be pushing the Government on this, because it’s a farm safety issue really. Getting these sheds upgraded is in everybody’s interest.”

The INHFA want the 50pc grant aid under TAMS to be extended to the re-roofing and strengthening of roofs on older sheds and farm buildings; and the strengthening and maintenance of walls on existing sheds and buildings. The hill farmer body recommended the maintenance of all the safety measures currently in place, but it has called for the minimum spend to be reduced from the current level of €2,000 to €500.