CAP ‘anomaly’ sees biggest boost for larger farms

An “anomaly” of the next CAP will see farms with over 1,000ha of land get the biggest boost in their direct payments per hectare.

It comes after the Department of Agriculture carried out predictive modelling to analyse the impact of new redistribution measures on payments by farm size.

Under the new CAP, the continued policy of convergence will see all payment entitlements have a value of at least 85pc of the planned average by 2026. This will annually redistribute funds of €11.4m from payment entitlements above the national average to those below the national average.

Department modelling of the changes planned in the next CAP predicted that, on average, farms between 5ha and 50ha would see direct payment gains of 3-9pc.

However, in what the Department has dubbed an ‘anomaly’ of the planned changes, farms with greater than 1,000ha will also see an increase in their direct payments.

On average, farmers in this category have payment levels per ha below the national average and, due to convergence, these are predicted to increase by 11pc by 2026. The Department said this represents a very small portion of the farming population, noting “only 4.35pc of farms are above 100ha and even fewer are above 1,000ha”.

It said this variation from smaller farmers getting payment boosts under the next CAP could be linked to these farmers having more land than payment entitlements, extensive farming systems or lower-value payment entitlements, resulting in the payment being diluted.

Despite this “anomaly”, the Department has said in its draft CAP strategic plan that convergence should help resolve the issue of consolidation of payments, and narrows the range of payments per ha in Ireland.

It said the implementation of frontloading via CRISS with 10pc ring-fenced means those with large numbers of entitlements because of farm size also see a reduced payment.

CRISS will redistribute €118.6m of direct payments from larger to smaller to medium-sized holdings.

Ireland will also apply degressive capping with the new BISS payment “effectively” capped at €66,000. Any product from capping will be redistributed through the CRISS scheme.

During CAP negotiations, ICMSA president Pat McCormack was among the most vocal opponents of convergence, claiming “the big gainers” would be those people, very often non-farmers, who own or lease substantial areas of land.