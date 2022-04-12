Cap and trade methane, but no cut to cows – Dairy Group

The group rejected constraints on cow numbers and milk volume, but described a proposed cap-and-trade model as the “least-worst option”.

A high-level dairy industry group has rejected constraints on cow numbers and milk volume as options to cut growing emissions from the sector.

The Food Vision Dairy Group, which had been tasked to draw up a plan to stabilise and then cut dairy emissions, said it expects continued growth in emissions per dairy cow (based on increased yield) and projected increases in total numbers to 1.65 million by 2030.

However, in a draft copy of the plan seen by the Farming Independent, the group said when taken together with the “likely continued decline in suckler cow numbers”, the overall national level of emissions is projected to be fairly stable up to 2030 with no change in policy. Despite this, the group did recognise the need to reduce methane emissions.

Read More

It proposed the Government consider a voluntary “Retirement/Exit Scheme” for livestock farmers, which would also integrate a milk reduction scheme for those who wish to scale back. However, it said some aspects of the scheme are challenging, highlighting that unless land is removed from circulation and/or breeding ruminants numbers reduced, emissions cuts would not be realised.

During the group’s deliberations, the Department of Agriculture introduced three options to cap emissions.

The group rejected constraints on cow numbers and milk volume, but described a proposed cap-and-trade model as the “least-worst option”.

Framework

It said the cap-and-trade model would require a detailed framework to facilitate carbon trading, involving the measure of total carbon emissions and sequestration at individual farm level and assigning of rights and creation of a trading system.

The group also recommended that chemical nitrogen use in the dairy sector should be reduced by 35pc in the short term and that an 80pc replacement rate of CAN with protected urea be achieved by the end of 2025 for grass-based dairy systems.