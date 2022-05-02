Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Can the World Feed Itself? Historic Fertiliser Crunch Threatens Food Security

A tractor is seen loading fertilizer before spreading it in a soybean field, near Brasilia, Brazil February 15, 2022.REUTERS/Adriano Machado Expand
A worker at a paddy field prepares to carry bags of disposed rice husks before burning them in a traditional kiln to produce organic fertilizer, following renewed interest in organic fertilizer as global prices for chemical inputs skyrocket due to the war in Ukraine, in Mwea, Kenya April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya Expand
An aerial view shows a tractor spreading fertiliser on a wheat field near the village of Yakovlivka after it was hit by an aerial bombardment outside Kharkiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter. Expand

Close

A tractor is seen loading fertilizer before spreading it in a soybean field, near Brasilia, Brazil February 15, 2022.REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A tractor is seen loading fertilizer before spreading it in a soybean field, near Brasilia, Brazil February 15, 2022.REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A worker at a paddy field prepares to carry bags of disposed rice husks before burning them in a traditional kiln to produce organic fertilizer, following renewed interest in organic fertilizer as global prices for chemical inputs skyrocket due to the war in Ukraine, in Mwea, Kenya April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A worker at a paddy field prepares to carry bags of disposed rice husks before burning them in a traditional kiln to produce organic fertilizer, following renewed interest in organic fertilizer as global prices for chemical inputs skyrocket due to the war in Ukraine, in Mwea, Kenya April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An aerial view shows a tractor spreading fertiliser on a wheat field near the village of Yakovlivka after it was hit by an aerial bombardment outside Kharkiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter.

An aerial view shows a tractor spreading fertiliser on a wheat field near the village of Yakovlivka after it was hit by an aerial bombardment outside Kharkiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter.

/

A tractor is seen loading fertilizer before spreading it in a soybean field, near Brasilia, Brazil February 15, 2022.REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Elizabeth Elkin and Samuel Gebre

For the first time ever, farmers the world over all at the same time are testing the limits of how little chemical fertiliser they can apply without devastating their yields come harvest time. Early predictions are bleak.

In Brazil, the world's biggest soybean producer, a 20% cut in potash use could bring a 14% drop in yields, according to industry consultancy MB Agro. In Costa Rica, a coffee cooperative representing 1,200 small producers sees output falling as much as 15% next year if the farmers miss even one-third of normal application.

Most Watched

Privacy