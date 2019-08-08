Calls for Tullamore Show to withdraw invite to Minister Creed

Photographed in Nenagh outside the production arrival gates at the AIPB Nenagh plant were farmers and local politicians at the entrance to a tractor hauling cattle. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22
Margaret Donnelly

Members of the Beef Plan Movement are calling on the organisers of the Tullamore Show to withdraw its invite to the Minister for Agriculture to open the show.

Farmer protesters are calling for the show to show support to their protest by withdrawing the invite to the Minister.

The demand comes as the protest across the country moves into its 12th day, with over 20 factories affected by the protests. Members of the Beef Plan have called on the Minister to intervene in the situation, where they are calling for a fairer margin of the beef retail price.

The Beef Plan has said it will continue the protest for as long as necessary and it will ramp up its protests this week.

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has contacted the Beef Plan Movement to enter into talks a move which he claims has been rejected.

A spokesperson for the Minister said the Minister deeply regrets that efforts by his office to reach out to the Beef Plan Movement to enter a process of dialogue and to temporarily suspend their protests has been rejected.

"A round table discussion regarding the current market difficulties involving all stakeholders including Minister Creed, farm organisations, representatives of the beef processing sector, Meat Industry Ireland, the Department and its agencies has been offered to the Beef Plan movement."

A number of meat plants have laid off staff on a temporary basis, with nine factories brought to a halt from the protests.

The Tullamore Show has been contacted for a comment.

