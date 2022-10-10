Calls for rise in road projects ‘goodwill payment’ to farmers

EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY JUNE 24 File photo dated 23/8/2019 of traffic along the M3 motorway near to Winchester in Hampshire, as a call for evidence has been launched on how to regulate remote driving.

The IFA is seeking an increase in the State’s ‘goodwill payment’ to farmers for road projects as crunch talks to secure a new national roads agreement are set to recommence next week.

The previous agreement between the IFA and the Government, which is said to have saved the State hundreds of millions of euro, was in place since 2016.

However, it expired in December with no rollover plan in place.

It’s understood An Bord Pleanála’s decision in recent week’s to approve plans for the €500m Foynes to Limerick road has increased the urgency for a renewal of the agreement.

Among the key elements of the previous deal was a fixed payment of €3,000/ac to landowners on all lands acquired for national road improvement works.

IFA environment and rural affairs chairman Paul O’Brien said the current payment is based off a “very historical figure” agreed after the country had come through the Celtic Tiger.

“The original agreement 20-odd years ago had a €5,000/ac payment. In the run-up to the last general election, we had commitments from Michéal Martin and Leo Varadkar that this figure would be looked at again,” he said.

The payment is akin to a cooperation payment allowing Transport Infrastructure Ireland to access lands to survey etc, and is above and beyond agreement on land price, disruption payments, payments for injurious affection or associated works.

“We are looking to get that payment back to a more realistic figure where we think they should be taking into account where they were and the fact that land values are a lot higher now,” Mr O’Brien said.

The current National Development Plan envisages €5.7bn being spent on national road schemes and a further €4.5bn on local and regional roads between now and 2040.

The former head of TII Michael Nolan, a strong advocate of the agreement, stepped down in 2020

Mr Nolan had said the previous national roads programme would have lasted a further two or three years and would have cost a further €200-300m if not for the deal.