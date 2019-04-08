Calls for reduction in minimum €50k loan under Government backed loan scheme rejected

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has rejected calls for the minimum loan amount for farmers in the new Future Growth Loan Scheme to be reduced.

The scheme launched earlier this month and delivered by a number of participating banks will make up to €300 million of investment loans available to eligible Irish businesses, including farmers and the agrifood sector.

The scheme is designed to support long-term capital investment and it will be open to farmers from April 17th. For loans up to €250,000, the maximum rate is 4.5pc. For larger loans, a rate of 3.5pc is available.

The minimum loan value is €50,000, with unsecured loans of up to €500,000 available. These loans are based on a repayment schedule of eight to ten years. Chairperson of Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association's (ICMSA) Farm Business Committee, Shane O’Loughlin said "our first reaction is that the minimum amount of €50,0000 will actually be in excess of many requirements, we appreciate that there must be a cut-off at a particular point, but we would lower the amount to €20,000.