Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 3 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Calls for Minister to detail potential EU supports for Irish farmers facing no-deal Brexit

IFA president Joe Healy. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
IFA president Joe Healy. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The IFA has called on the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to bring forward more detail in relation to his comments about EU aid in the event of a hard Brexit.

Minister Creed told the Irish Independent the Irish Government will seek hundreds of millions of euro in special aid from Brussels if the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal.

Dublin has already alerted the EU Commission that it will be lobbying for emergency aid to cope with the fallout to Irish trade, particularly for the beef, dairy and fishing sectors, Minister Creed said.

IFA President Joe Healy said the Minister's plans to make Irish aid a key agenda item when the EU Farm Council meets in Luxembourg in early April, after the Brexit deadline, is the equivalent of "bolting the door after the horse is gone is too late for farmers. We need a support plan in place long before then. The situation is now urgent”.

He said that while the Minister has finally acknowledged that farmers are ‘losing their shirts’ at current prices, "he needs to get on the pitch now and set out what exactly he will be seeking for Irish farmers".

Joe Healy also said it is imperative that whatever package is introduced will support farmers and that we don’t end up with aid going to factories rather than to farmers.

He said the prospect of ‘no deal’ before the end of March is alarming for all farmers, and especially livestock farmers who are increasingly concerned about prices and exports to our most important export market in the UK.

“If the UK crashes out in March, we are facing a far more serious situation and the potential wipe out of beef production in this country,” he said.

Minister Creed said there is a high level of awareness of Ireland's unique exposure to the UK food market.

"But I think nobody wants to talk about it right now because there is still a hope and expectation that a level of sanity will prevail," Mr Creed said.

The Minister added he is optimistic Ireland will succeed - but given the level of money to be sought this cannot be taken for granted.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Cows pulled from slurry tank by specialist crews
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Emergency EU aid for farmers to be sought for Brexit fallout
The truck became wedged for a time in the tunnel. Photo: Limerick Live 95

Haulier faces huge bill and court fine after oversized load of straw closed...
Remote-controlled robotic tractors.

Farming's tech revolution to have losers as well as winners
German Shepherd, stock image

Warning to dog owners after German shepherd kills sheep in Louth
Rural piles: Some of the post-Christmas litter dumped on Irish farms this year

Festive food leftovers dumped in farm fields
Stock picture

IFA official: 'North Dublin a template for tackling rural crime in Kerry'


Top Stories

Stock image: PA

John Downing: 'Unless deadlock is broken, we'll have the begging bowl out...
John Deere 5R Series AutoTrac tractor

John Deere updates 5R Series tractors for 2019
Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, speaking during the Origin Green trade mission to Indonesia and Malaysia

Bord Bia income from farmer levy increases quarter of a million
(Stock photo)

New tax credit rates for farmers come into force
Stock image

First Global Dairy Trade of the year sees another boost
Blight: an isolated upland area in Co Wicklow targeted by dumping gangs

‘It’s time to get tough with these people’ – Calls on councils to tackle...
Secure your farm entrances with good locks

10 checks to provide peace of mind when buying machinery