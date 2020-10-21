Calls for Level 5 restrictions to be eased for marts to allow ringside buyers 

Members of the Mart Managers of Ireland group have today lodged objections with the Department of Agriculture over the new Level 5 restrictions on marts that come into force from midnight tonight.

They are asking the Department to revert to the pre-Level 5 position of permitting the physical presence of buyers at the mart spaced at 2m distance, while allowing the use of online mart systems as complementary only.

Mart Managers around the country say they were not consulted with when these regulations which were decided on by the Department.

Chairperson of the group, Eimear McGuinness said marts have spent months putting systems in place to allow only a minimum of purchasers to attend sales and this system was working very well.

"A lot of our mart members have no broad band or adequate broadband to run online sales only, especially in the west of Ireland. There are a lot of weanlings still to be sold and we must remain open to facilitate farmers to sell their livestock."

She said a minimum number of buyers must be allowed at rings in order to keep trade at the level it is at present and also keep marts who have no online systems in operations.

"This is about farmers as much as it is about marts," she said and called on the Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to intervene.

According to group, the recent directive demonstrates a lack of understanding of the industry and they say the physical presence of buyers, at the ring, is largely responsible for a healthy cattle trade and online only sales could obliterate this.

They also say online mart systems could be open to abuse.

"During the last lockdown there were many reports of groups of buyers sitting in a single vehicle for the duration of a sale, bidding on their phones."

The online selling system, as a stand-alone system, they say, is wholly unsatisfactory for many other reasons including that significant numbers of mart customers are either not tech-savvy and/or do not own smartphones. They also say poor internet in many marts bars customers from participating in the process.

"Compounding this is the fact that, because the duration of many mart days extend for several hours, buyers are expected to ‘sit’ on their mobile phones for four to six hours."

Level 5 at Marts

Under the Level 5 restrictions, mart sales rings are to remain closed, with marts to facilitate online sales only.

According to the Department of Agriculture guidance, marts must put a drop and go policy in place for sellers. This means that farmers or their representatives may deliver livestock to the mart by appointment and must then depart from the mart premises.

Where feasible, farmers or their representatives should remain in their vehicle while on the mart premises, and mart staff should unload and load livestock and take passports.

It also states that marts must arrange that individual appointment times are allocated to individual buyers to view or collect livestock. Buyers should attend the mart on their own, without accompaniment.

