Calls for increased dog controls as ‘government inaction' blamed for attacks

Figures published by the Department of Rural and Community Development last November revealed that there were at least 20 attacks on livestock, primarily sheep, each week during 2019.

The government has been accused of a “complete abdication of responsibility” around the issue of dog control.

The INHFA claimed the Government’s failure to bring the licensing, micro-chipping and dog warden service under the control of a single authority was continuing to undermine efforts to control dog ownership.

“Inaction by the Government in delivering meaningful dog control measures is resulting in heavy losses on sheep farms,” said INHFA president Colm O’Donnell.

Mr O’Donnell blamed the continued poor enforcement of dog control measures on the fact that statutory responsibility in the area was split between three Government departments.

Dog licensing is under the remit of the Department of Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands, with micro-chipping the responsibility of the Department of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, the county councils which employ the dog wardens are under the control of the Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage.

This “scattered approach” to the issue of dog control was highlighted by the INHFA in 2019, but nothing has been done remedy the situation, Mr O’Donnell said, adding that there was an urgent need for dog control responsibilities to be consolidated into one authority.

“We have stressed the need for responsible dog ownership and detailed what this involves. We have also called for a State-backed media campaign to remind dog owners of their responsibilities and the implications for them and the public (including sheep farmers) of not controlling their dogs.”

The INHFA’s comments follow a recent spate of dog attacks around the country

A total of 253 incidents of livestock being attacked by dogs were recorded as figures were collated from dog wardens attached to each local authority for the first time.

However, IFA data suggests that the actual level of dog attacks on sheep flocks is far higher and said its campaign to ban dogs from farmland will continue unless it sees significant changes around the control of dogs.

IFA Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy said an attack on sheep in Co Louth over the weekend exposed the failings of the authorities to properly enforce the control of dogs.

“The farmer had no option but to shoot the dog. However, some of his sheep were killed and he’s left with the cost and trauma associated with a dog attack. As it happened over the weekend, there was no dog warden available,” he said.

IFA estimates that the number of dog attacks each year could be as high as 300-400, with up to 4,000 sheep killed or injured.

Farm organisations have warned that dog owners will be held accountable for any financial losses incurred by sheep farmers as a result of attacks.

