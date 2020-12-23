Calls for further inspection of controversial Wexford piggery

Rosslare councillors have demanded that an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) be provided for the controversial pig farm in Killuger.

Last month Wexford County Council (WCC) issued a Planning Enforcement Notice to the owner of the piggery but the members of the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) believe stronger, and more immediate, action needs to be taken.

Speaking at the meeting of the RMD, their concerns centred around the odour emanating from the farm and the number of pigs contained therein.

Currently the owner of the piggery is allowed to have two thousand pigs at the farm, with anything over that amount considered an illegal intensification of use.

Addressing the councillors, Tom Banville, Senior Executive Officer with the Planning Department, said:

'The smell is not an issue for planning, because there's nothing in the planning enforcement that we can do; that's an environmental matter.

'Since 2017 it's an intensification matter that we're addressing. In 2017, there were approximately 500-600 pigs on the farm. Since then there's been an intensification up to two thousand pigs,' continued Mr Banville.

'That has come about due to alleged unauthorised development of slatted tanks and a ramp to enable the intensification of two thousand pigs.

'That's essentially what the enforcement notice is in relation to.'

To that end, the councillors had been furnished with a report detailing activities at the farm since it was established in 2017. However, the contents of that report had left them with more questions than answers.

'I raised the issue of intensification in February of 2019, and was told there's no intensification of use at the farm,' stated Fianna Fáil Cllr Lisa McDonald, who was acting chair in the absence of Cllr Frank Staples.

'In this report you have given us there isn't a mention of intensification of use.

'In your report, you do mention obnoxious smells and disgusting odour, if that isn't an issue for planning why is it in your report? I'm a little bit confused and in fairness to the residents in the area they're confused too.'

In response, Mr Banville said, 'Matters have changed in relation to the intensification. There's been a second look and a third look, and after further investigation and consultation with planners, it has been concluded that the slatted tanks and the ramp are the key issues, that's what we've issued the enforcement notice on.'

Cllr Ger Carthy was similarly unimpressed with the report presented to local councillors.

'I think there needs to be more meat on the bone in relation to what role WCC has played in this,' he said. 'The people of that area deserve better.

'I know you're new to the department Tom, so the blame can't be laid solely at your door but I think there needs to be an independent review in relation to what transpired in this operation, what rules and regulations under the National Planning Framework have been breached, what court action is going to be taken by the council, whether it be the environment or planning enforcement, because I for one, am not going to let this go.'

Responding to Cllr Jim Moore's query about whether it was wise to continue to discuss the matter when proceedings were still ongoing, Mr Banville said, 'We are getting into territory where any further comment could prejudice a future case. I remind the members the planning enforcement is an executive function not a reserved function.'

This sparked a reaction from the councillors, and not necessarily the one Mr Banville may have hoped for.

'I'm not going to listen to that smoke and mirrors now at all,' said Cllr Carthy. 'I'm representing the people of the RMD. I'm not going to tolerate that nonsense at all.

'If we're going to talk about reserved and executive functions then the members of the council should have had a more concise report issued to them than we got.'

Regarding reports, Cllr McDonald noted that, in the documentation provided it had stated that, on the day of inspection, there were 1885 pigs in the shed, with a further 220 removed to a processing plant that day.

'It exceeded the two thousand limit,' she said. 'Therefore I think it would be correct and proper for us to get an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) from that site.'

Backing his colleague, Cllr Carthy said it should be made clear that councillors had 'insisted' an EIS be provided and said the council were going too 'softly, softly' on the matter while people in the area suffered.

Meanwhile, Aontú Cllr Jim Codd found the intensification of use laws quite puzzling and wondered why the threshold was so finite.

'It's absolutely laughable that the smell of two thousand pigs is not considered offensive, but the smell of 2001 is,' he said.

'By god that'd have to be a bad one, that extra one you put in.'