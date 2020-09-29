Calls for extra ferries to France in event of no-deal Channel chaos

Food processors and the farm organisations have expressed serious concerns that Ireland’s multi-billion-euro export trade to the European mainland could be halted by chaos at the English Channel ports in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

British warnings of possible gridlock at Dover and other ports have cranked up the pressure on the Irish Government to outline contingency measures.

It is understood that IBEC has called for funding to be set aside in the Budget to support a direct daily ferry service from Ireland to the continent in the event of the English Channel ports being effectively closed.

Meat Industry Ireland and Dairy Industry Ireland have sought increased connectivity to the continent, and for concrete plans to be put in place to protect vulnerable food exports.

In a briefing with industry representatives yesterday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney conceded that such contingency plans were necessary.

However, Coveney insisted that an EU-UK trade deal was still possible, and he pointed out that only 40pc of available capacity was utilised on existing direct ferry links to the continent.

It is estimated that more than 85pc of Ireland’s €3bn meat and dairy exports to the EU go via the UK land-bridge, with much of this produce shipped on tight ‘just-in-time’ schedules for supermarkets and the food service sector.

In a blistering attack in the Dáil last week, Wexford TD Verona Murphy accused the Government of adopting an “ostrich approach” to the looming crisis and “burying its head in sand”.

She called on Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to put in place a direct ferry service from Rosslare to Le Havre or Cherbourg, to lessen Ireland’s exposure to the UK land-bridge.

“Take your head out of the sand, the land bridge isn’t going to work,” Murphy told Ryan. “You need to put in place a fast, efficient, daily ferry service to France — and it needs to be now.”

Calling Tánaiste Leo Varadkar “the Steven Spielberg of Twitter”, Murphy said hauliers and exporters needed practical action from Government rather than snappy social media messages and videos.

She also called for more engagement between the Department of Agriculture and hauliers on the TRACES system which provides export health certificates for food products.Last week UK minister Michael Gove admitted that truck drivers heading for the English Channel could be locked in 7,000-vehicle-long queues and be held up for days.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said Irish food exports “just can’t afford to end up in 50-mile tailbacks around Dover”.

“The answer is the kind of daily high speed ferry connection from Rosslare to either Le Havre or Cherbourg that Deputy Murphy is advocating. There’s no point in questioning the viability of such a route based on past experience; everything is about to change,” he said.

The INHFA said the Government had to ensure that alternative options to the UK land bridge are in place to keep exports flowing.

“It is essential that the Government now acts to ensure direct access from Irish ports to mainland Europe. This will need to see at least one direct sailing daily but possibly many more. On this basis it is obvious that the ports in Rosslare and Waterford are best placed to deliver on this, as outlined in our budget proposals,” an INHFA spokesman said.

Online Editors