Calls for cross-border co-operation to tackle sheep rustling

Sinn Fein councillor Antóin Watters has called for cross-border operation to tackle a recent spate of ‘sheep rustling’ in Omeath.

He said the had learned that a number of farmers have noticed some of their sheep livestock missing from the Omeath area of north Louth.

The farmers discovered that the sheep were missing as they took flocks down from the mountain to mate with rams.

“I have been calling for the installation of barriers on the Turf Road in Omeath as it is a popular dumping area and easily accessed by large vehicles and I, along with several farmers, believe this road may have been used for the more sinister move of sheep rustling.”

Judging from what he had been told by the farmers who had contacted him he believed that well over 60 sheep could be missing.

“That equates to thousands of lost revenue for these farmers at a time when they can ill afford it,” he said.

He said the gardai had been notified of the incidents and he supported previoous calls by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), for greater cooperation north and south.

Cllr Watters also highlighted the need to introduce a more effective system of ‘tagging’ sheep, similar to the one used for cattle.

He also appealed to anyone if they have seen a large vehicle, possibly a jeep and trailer around that area late at night or early in the morning, to please contact gardaí.

" Due to the nature of the crime, it is hard to pinpoint an exact date when it could have happened but I am encouraging everyone to be more vigilant,” he said.