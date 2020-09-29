Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Calls for ‘crippling’ stamp duty rates on land to be replaced

Pat Davitt of IPAV Expand

Close

Pat Davitt of IPAV

Pat Davitt of IPAV

Pat Davitt of IPAV

Jim O'Brien

The rate of stamp duty on land has been described as ‘crippling’ by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV), who are calling for it to be replaced by a new tiered system.

“The current rate of stamp duty of 7.5pc on commercial property transactions and land sales is crippling the sale of small commercial premises and farmland in rural Ireland,” the IPAV say in their pre-budget submission.

They propose that properties with a value of €500k or less would see the rate reduced to 1pc, in line with the residential stamp duty rate. Land valued between €500,000 and €1m would attract a rate of 3pc, rising to 5pc for those over €1m, and the full 7.5pc applying over €2m.