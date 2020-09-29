Calls for ‘crippling’ stamp duty rates on land to be replaced

The rate of stamp duty on land has been described as ‘crippling’ by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV), who are calling for it to be replaced by a new tiered system.

“The current rate of stamp duty of 7.5pc on commercial property transactions and land sales is crippling the sale of small commercial premises and farmland in rural Ireland,” the IPAV say in their pre-budget submission.

They propose that properties with a value of €500k or less would see the rate reduced to 1pc, in line with the residential stamp duty rate. Land valued between €500,000 and €1m would attract a rate of 3pc, rising to 5pc for those over €1m, and the full 7.5pc applying over €2m.

IPAV chief executive Pat Davitt said the 7.5pc rate is having a detrimental impact on land sales and on small commercial properties. “It adds €7,500 to every €100,000 and is proving a real disincentive. The tiered system which we’re proposing to Government is essential to create movement in this market,” he said. Addressing the broader rural property market Mr Davitt claims the system is also having a negative impact on attempts to convert former and now unused shops into homes. “There are now very good incentives for the conversion of such premises," he said. “However, the young people concerned must first buy the properties. In most cases this is done with bank loans, and with tight mortgage lending rules the 7.5pc rate is an additional and crazy burden that goes against the objective of encouraging young people back into our towns and villages.” The IPAV submission also calls for the Help-To-Buy (HTB) scheme to be extended to include second-hand homes. The scheme currently applies to first-time buyers of newly-built homes buying a new house or apartment. It also applies to once-off self-build homes, providing for a refund of income tax and Deposit Interest Retention Tax (DIRT) paid over the previous four tax years. Mr Davitt says there is a good supply of second-hand properties on the market for prices much lower than that of new homes, “typically at prices of between €170k and €250k, especially in rural areas”. He said new homes, even in rural Ireland, priced between €250,000 and €300,000 are already too expensive for young people on an average wage of €40/50k.