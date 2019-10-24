Chairperson of Listowel Municipal Council Jimmy Moloney has called for a moratorium on fresh battery farm plans until the public can be assured of their safety amid fire fears and concerns over the ability of the Fire Service to tackle any emergencies on the tech.

Calls for caution in Kerry over plans for hundreds of battery farms

His calls come as the county stands on the cusp of a proliferation of the lithium-ion batteries, with plans for more than 200 at various stages of the planning process already.

Companies are planning to concentrate the technology in the North and East Kerry areas, to store and process energy from the hundreds of wind turbines already operating in both regions.

However, the relatively new technology of the lithium-ion batteries is associated with a distinct fire risk at present.

At least four battery farms sparked major blazes worldwide since 2012. Kerry County Council has already acknowledged that the Fire Service is not trained to deal with battery-specific fires - because no battery farm, at which the service can train, exists here yet. However, the Council insists the Kerry Fire Service is equipped to respond to battery fires.

"Until the public can be assured the service is trained to cope with battery farms, no more battery developments should be granted permission," Listowel Municipal Cathaoirleach Jimmy Moloney told The Kerryman on Friday.

"We need to address the safety issue now. Is this technology, which seems to move faster than development plans, safe?" Cllr Moloney asked.

As it stands, Kerry County Council has granted permission for 76 units at Kilpaddogue, Tarbert; 60 at Kilmorna outside Listowel; another 20 close to the site of the old landfill facility in Muingnaminane; with a further five units before the Council for planning in Tarbert.

Meanwhile objectors to the 40-unit plant granted permission by the Council in Sliabh Luachra are locked in a fight over health and safety fears before the Supreme Court at present.

Council management informed councillors in July that fire crews had the relevant equipment but that training to deal with battery fires can only be given once the facility is built: "They '[fire crews] can't be trained if the facility is not built.

"They are trained to deal with electrical fires but, as with any industrial facility, once it's constructed it will then be inspected.

"Any further training or equipment will be given once a process has been approved by the fire service."

