Calls for cattle-sale contracts after price-cut incident

A Limerick farmer is urging others to get written terms of sale before sending cattle to the factory after he claims he was quoted one price over the phone, but paid a lesser price.

Eddie Hennessy sent a four-year-old stock bull to Dawn Meat’s Rathdowney plant in early May at what he thought was an agreed-upon price of €3/kg. However, when he received his cheque the following week, he was only paid €2.80. He said the difference amounted to approximately €110.

“I’m farming for 55 years and it never happened to me before,” Mr Hennessy said. “You always took a guy’s word.

“I rang the factory’s local agent to ask what they would pay for the bull. He came back to me and said €3/kg. I checked one or two others (factories), and it was the best price, so I said it would do, off we go, and I dropped off my beast.

“But when I got the cheque back in the post, I was only paid €2.80/kg.

“I rang the agent and asked what happened. I said our deal was €3 and he just said they wouldn’t give anymore.”

Unhappy with his treatment, he contacted the Farming Independent, which sought clarity on the transaction and queried why Mr Hennessy’s price had been cut. As we went to print, Dawn Meats had yet to respond to our queries. However, last week, Mr Hennessy received a cheque (dated the same day the Farming Independent query was sent to Dawn Meats) for the outstanding sum.

The factory offered no explanation of the events to Mr Hennessy, but he said the “cheque is proof they were in the wrong”.

“They can do what they like — your beast is gone,” he added. “You’re left there like a zombie with no power. In this business, all you have is your word. Most farmers don’t get written confirmation of the price. This day and age, with a text they [factories] could do it no bother.”

The President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, said a terms-of-sale proposal been accepted at the Beef Task Force talks, but had not been introduced.

“It should be a requirement for the specific factory to text a farmer the terms of sale before slaughter, with the farmer having the option of whether to proceed or not on that basis,” Mr McCormack said.

“What we can’t have is situations where quotations are offered verbally that are then not fulfilled, leaving the farmers in cases where it’s his or her word against an agent or factory,” he said.