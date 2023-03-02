Calls for bank to explain why some debt was written-off, while other debt was 'aggressively' pursued

Hundreds of farmers have had to defend their farms and homes from ‘vulture funds' while 1,900 borrowers were given 90pc write-offs for their debt by AIB, according to ICMSA President, Pat McCormack.

Speaking in response to an Oireachtas Finance Committee today which was briefed by AIB, McCormack said he wanted to know the basis and criteria for those particular debts being written-off and "more importantly, who didn’t get those write-offs and why?"

He went on to say that some farmers, a decade later, are still working through the courts to restructure their debts.

He said he was aware of "numerous cases where AIB had aggressively moved to take possession of lands and property that had been offered as security for loans on which individual farmers had defaulted."

He also highlighted the "very unproblematic way" in which pillar lenders including AIB had sold "problem loans" to so-called "vulture funds" and asked why this option was not considered for the 1,900 borrowers who received 90pc write-offs.

“Every taxpayer in Ireland was an owner of AIB and was therefore the party extending those write-offs. ICMSA thinks that – in that capacity – we are entitled to know on what basis the management in AIB decided who got those 90pc or whatever write-offs," he said.

In normal circumstances "any bank would be able to retreat behind a plea that such information was ‘commercially sensitive’ and assert that it was the bank’s decision alone on who was, or was not, to be extended a loan write-off."

However, he said, a decade ago the circumstances were categorically not ‘normal’ and that the State, through Irish taxpayers, were ultimately the party extending write-offs as decided upon by AIB management.

“ICMSA thinks that – in that capacity – we are entitled to know on what basis the management in AIB decided who got those 90pc or whatever write-offs," said McCormack.

It is not going to be good enough for bank executives to "wave away very legitimate questions" about how AIB selected those borrowers "lucky enough to have their outstanding debts effectively written off", he said.

“Doubtless there will be a good, sound and rational basis for all those 1900 decisions. And I and the hundreds of thousands of citizens who effectively owned the bank at that time, look forward to hearing them explained," he said.