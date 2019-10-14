Call for first Beef taskforce meeting to be adjourned over legal action

Ciaran Moran

The Beef Plan Movement has told its members it will be seeking to have the first meeting of the Beef Taskforce adjourned over until "letters of discontinuance" are issued to all farmers under legal threat.

The organisation said it will deliver in person, a letter to the Beef Taskforce chairman to address and bring about a resolution to the issue.

Ahead of the meeting, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said the commitment to withdraw legal proceedings connected to the illegal blockading of beef plants has been honoured by the beef companies concerned.

However, it is understood individuals who protested at C&D foods a pet food facility in Longford remain under legal threat.

MII said that it was entering the talks with an optimistic view on what processors and farming representatives could achieve together in implementing all elements of the Agreement reached on 15th September.

It said MII member companies have implemented the principal bonus related elements of the Agreement which have benefited farmers on cattle processed since 22nd September.

However, it warned the remit of the Taskforce is not renegotiation but to monitor the implementation of the Agreement.

