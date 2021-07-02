Call for Environment Minister's resignation over 'vulnerable' power supply

Roscommon-Galway Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice has called on the Minister for Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan to resign over the "neglect" of power generation.

Fitzmaurice said the neglect will leave the country economically and socially vulnerable.

It comes amid news that plans are in motion to provide emergency power generation in Dublin ahead of next winter, as a result of a number of amber alerts regarding energy supply levels in recent months.

Fitzmaurice said that “In the mad stampede to move to renewable electricity generation, this country has neglected the upkeep of a reliable back-up for power generation.

“As part of the Brown to Green Agenda, we turned our backs on the plants in Lanesboro and Shannonbridge. Operations in Moneypoint in Co. Clare are winding down."

“The narrative being pushed at the moment is that the influx in data centers is causing the stress on the system; when in fact it has been our inability to ensure that we have a reliable back-up power generation supply for when the wind doesn’t blow or the sun doesn’t shine."

He said it is clear from the fear out there at the moment when it comes to potential blackouts in the nation’s capital later this year that the regulator has failed to do its job – and someone needs to be held accountable for this.

“But ultimately, the blame lies at the door of Minister Eamon Ryan. It is his party that his driven this green agenda to a point where we will be leaving ourselves both economically and socially vulnerable if power outages become a reality.”

Fitzmaurice said that it is laughable now that the Government is trying to ram legislation through the Dail so emergency generators can bypass planning laws.

“The Government were unable or unwilling to bring in legislation when it matter to allow the power plants in Lanesboro and Shannonbridge continue for another few short years."

A spokesperson for the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications said the ending of offshore oil and gas exploration has had no impact on our electricity security of supply.

"The level of electricity generation capacity compared to demand is reducing due to a combination of developments including decreased levels of availability of some power stations, high-emission power stations closing, a limited amount of replacement dispatchable generation capacity being constructed and growing electricity demand.

"It is recognised that as part of the decarbonisation of the electricity system there will still be a need for dispatchable generation in the short to medium term to support and provide a backup to renewable sources.

"The dispatchable generation required will need to need to be flexible and as low emitting as possible.”

Large energy demands of data centres could account for almost one-third of all demand in Ireland by the end of the decade, they said.