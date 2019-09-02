Call for Commission of Investigation into the beef processors profit margins

A call has been made on the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to establish a statutory Commission of Investigation into the beef sector to establish processor and retailer margins along the supply chain.

It comes as protests by individual farmers continue into a second week at meat plants across the country with up to a dozen factories not operating.

Farmers have been protesting at factory gates since last Sunday, after rejecting a negotiated proposal hammered out by farming organisations and the meat factories.

Talks between the sides took place after two weeks of protests by farmers looking for an increased share of the retail margin for beef.

IFA President Joe Healy has called said that the terms of reference of the Commission would have to be agreed with farmers, but it should have full access to the books of the meat processors and be able to establish what they are paid for each part of the beef animal.

“Full transparency on the price along the chain must be an essential element of the investigation,” he said.

Joe Healy said if this was done alongside a price commitment from the factories and an assurance from Minister Creed to put a Brexit support scheme in place for all farmers who sold cattle after May 12th, it could provide a basis for a resolution to the current stalemate.

IFA have said the Commission must also be able to verify if certain specifications are being demanded by retailer customers and if this justifies these being applied in respect of cattle prices.

It should also look at what is going on with factory-controlled feedlots and how these are being used to manipulate cattle prices, it said.

The IFA are also demanding that the Commission have the power to compel witnesses to appear and should also get access to financial information from processors and retailers to establish the profit margin they are making from beef.

“A number of months ago, IFA engaged economist Jim Power to investigate some of these matters. While he has made a progress on many matters, it is clear that without being able to access financial data from the meat plants and retailers, it is not be possible to definitively determine what the processor and retail margins are,” Healy said.

“With the statutory powers of a Commission of investigation, if the Government moved on this it should be able establish answers to these questions relatively quickly. Farmers are entitled to know the truth about who is making what from their cattle in the beef supply chain.” he said.

Online Editors