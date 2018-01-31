Call for clarity on how huge outbreak of TB in Kerry broke out

A devastating outbreak of bovine tuberculosis (TB) in Iveragh was the subject of two emergency notices of motion at an area meeting in Killorglin in recent days as councillors called on council staff to write to the Department of Agriculture to get to grips with the disease.

The strain, thought to have originated from badgers, has wiped out hundreds of cattle since mid-2016, and around 40 farms remain on lockdown.

According to the Department of Agriculture, almost 370 animals on Iveragh had to be removed for slaughter in 2017 alone. The Kerryman reports that a motion proposed by Councillor Norma Moriarty - seconded jointly by Councillors Johnny Healy-Rae and Dan McCarthy - called on KCC to ask the Department to provide all necessary resources to local veterinary officers.

They also called for Iveragh to be included as a pilot area for a badger-vaccination programme announced by Minister Creed recently. "We do want to emphasise again that 90 per cent of the herd back there are free [of TB] and we don't want to affect business of the farmers and the mart-life," Councillor Moriarty said. "However, the Department are starved of resources, and we're looking for every effort to be made to allow the community do what it needs to do, that is cull badgers." Cllr Healy-Rae said, "I'm fully aware that the council has no role to play in this, but we're asking you to write the Department, for a few simple things.