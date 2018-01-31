Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 1 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Call for clarity on how huge outbreak of TB in Kerry broke out

Councillors urge Dept to provide help to local vets

Stock Image: PA
Stock Image: PA

By Tadhg Evans

A devastating outbreak of bovine tuberculosis (TB) in Iveragh was the subject of two emergency notices of motion at an area meeting in Killorglin in recent days as councillors called on council staff to write to the Department of Agriculture to get to grips with the disease.

The strain, thought to have originated from badgers, has wiped out hundreds of cattle since mid-2016, and around 40 farms remain on lockdown.

According to the Department of Agriculture, almost 370 animals on Iveragh had to be removed for slaughter in 2017 alone.

The Kerryman reports that a motion proposed by Councillor Norma Moriarty - seconded jointly by Councillors Johnny Healy-Rae and Dan McCarthy - called on KCC to ask the Department to provide all necessary resources to local veterinary officers.

They also called for Iveragh to be included as a pilot area for a badger-vaccination programme announced by Minister Creed recently. "We do want to emphasise again that 90 per cent of the herd back there are free [of TB] and we don't want to affect business of the farmers and the mart-life," Councillor Moriarty said.

"However, the Department are starved of resources, and we're looking for every effort to be made to allow the community do what it needs to do, that is cull badgers." Cllr Healy-Rae said, "I'm fully aware that the council has no role to play in this, but we're asking you to write the Department, for a few simple things.

"If your animal tests positive with TB…it's three or four days normally before he'd [the compensation valuator] comes. And, when that's agreed upon, it can take up to a fortnight, or three weeks, or four weeks … before your animals are removed.

The difficulty with that is your 60 days [for the next round of tests] doesn't begin until the animals are removed.

"Then, they judge the animal's value as it stands in front of you. As far as I know, if she's eight months in-calf…it's not taken into account. To build up a herd of 40 or 50 cows, that's a five-year job. We need to get help for these people to get back on their feet, or there won't be farms in the future. In south Kerry, it's very simple: it's farming, fishing, or tourism."

Kenmare Co-op Mart Chairperson Cllr Dan McCarthy said the issue was very close to his heart, and sympathised with the affected farmers. "We have no system to deal with farmers and the mental stress of seeing their animals put onto a lorry to be taken away," he said.

"We've only one man employed [locally] to follow the badger. You can imagine with the terrain in south Kerry…it's like trying to find a needle in a haystack."

A motion proposed by Cllr Michael Cahill, seconded by Cllr John Francis Flynn, called for the Department to clarify the source of the outbreak, and to provide every assistance possible to farmers and farm families.

Farmers met with officials from the IFA and the Department in Cahersiveen in recent weeks to discuss plans to manage the outbreak. 

In relation to resources for the outbreak, a spokesperson said: "The Department reviews resource deployment on an on-going basis across all its activities and is confident that it has the necessary resources to carry out all control elements (including badger investigations and controls) necessary to address the increased levels of TB now encountered in the south Kerry area."


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Kerryman

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under. water(Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Gardai investigate theft of bales as fodder crisis deepens
The gates that Gardai are trying to find the owner of.

Gardai seek help locating owner of gates
Fodder donated from Durrow, Co Laois to farmers in Co Clare struggling with fodder shortages.

'It's amazing how generous people are when they realise you are in trouble'
Stock Image.

Farmer in court over Effin cow dung
Stock picture

School pays tribute to teenager who died in tragic farming accident
Stock photo

Farmer faces 193 animal welfare charges
Tim Cullinan, third from left, before an Oireachtas Ag Committee appearance on inspections earlier this year.

Analysis: IFA Treasurer faces toughest battle yet in new role


Top Stories

Applications for the subsidy are now on the Department's website.

Farmers warned of 'questionable fodder quality' in fodder subsidy scheme
Cllr Robert Beasley beside a pothole. Photo: Domnick Walsh

'We drive on what’s left of the road' - Is this Ireland's worst road?
The Arla dairy will become a zero carbon milk processing facility

Dairy firm Arla ups investments to meet emerging market demand
A sign reading

EU offers more access for South American beef in bid to seal trade deal
24/1/2018 Sticking together at Athenry Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

The squeeze is on as the factories shave beef prices
Stock Picture.

Irish grain must be marketed in a more 'aggressive' fashion
Stock image

National Broadband Plan in crisis as Eir poised to quit process